Sweet Revival: Pastry Chef Kamal Grant Brings Back Magic Middles Cookies

Pastry chef Kamal Grant, a culinary school graduate, Navy veteran, and the owner of the acclaimed Atlanta-based bakery Sublime Doughnuts, has embarked on a mission to revive a piece of his childhood: a beloved shortbread cookie filled with chocolate, known as Magic Middles. The treat, which holds a special place in Grant’s heart due to its association with his grandmother’s baking, was sadly discontinued. However, Grant’s deep-seated passion for these cookies and the nostalgia they evoke has fueled him to bring them back to life.

Rising to the Challenge

Upon learning that the production of Magic Middles had ceased, Grant was disheartened but not deterred. He saw this as an opportunity rather than a setback. Driven by his love for desserts and a desire to recreate the taste that he loved as a child, Grant set about reverse-engineering the discontinued cookie. This was not a simple process; it required five years of tireless dedication, experimentation, and refinement.

Recreating Magic

Grant’s quest to recreate Magic Middles was twofold: he aimed not only to replicate the taste of the original cookie but also to infuse it with his own expert touch. His determination paid off, and after half a decade of relentless work, he successfully brought the cookie back to life. Eddie Tinsley, a customer and a fellow Magic Middles aficionado, shares Grant’s fondness for the cookies. For Tinsley, like Grant, these cookies are not just a treat, but a portal to happy childhood memories.

A Mission Beyond Baking

However, Grant’s ambition doesn’t stop at merely recreating Magic Middles. His vision is to put these cookies on store shelves across the country, believing that his product can spread joy and happiness far and wide. This aspiration stems from his philosophy about his bakery: Grant views Sublime Doughnuts not merely as a business, but as a purveyor of joy. He strives to evoke the same sense of delight in his customers that he himself experienced as a child, reaching into a cookie jar filled with Magic Middles.