Sweet Potato Fever: Japan’s Imuraya and Starbucks Usher in Autumn with Unique Desserts

In an ingenious move, Imuraya Confectionery Company in Japan has revived a fan-favorite autumnal treat, yaki-imo, or roasted sweet potato, with a twist – as an ice cream. The innovative dessert not only captures the quintessential flavor of the traditional roasted sweet potato, but also emulates its appearance, complete with chocolate bits that mimic the charred skin of an authentic yaki-imo.

Masterful Packaging and Fan-Favorite Return

The ice cream’s packaging further enhances the authentic experience, designed to resemble the bag typically used for serving piping hot roasted sweet potatoes. This creative dessert was last seen in 2011 but has been resurrected on store shelves following a clamor from fans who have pined for the product’s return for three long years.

The yaki-imo ice cream boasts a roasted sweet potato wafer cake on the outside, enveloping a filling of sweet potato cream. A layer of sweet potato paste and a chocolate coating nestled inside complete this unique treat. Although the treat hasn’t been sampled in the office yet, there’s palpable anticipation to immerse in this unique culinary experience when it hits the shelves again on September 2.

Starbucks Japan’s Sweet Potato Twist

Meanwhile, Starbucks Japan has also caught the sweet potato wave, announcing the release of the Crispy Sweet Potato Frappuccino and Crispy Sweet Potato Latte on September 13. Available in most branches across Japan, these drinks feature kenpi, a type of candied sweet potato, and sweet potato sauce derived from roasted sweet potatoes.

In a marketing move that combines flavor with collectibles, customers who purchase these beverages will receive an ‘Artful Autumn Starbucks rubber band’. Adding a dash of music to the mix, Japanese pop and R&B singer Thelma Aoyama has curated an original song playlist for the coming autumn. Customers can savor this musical treat through the Spotify app while enjoying their sweet potato beverages in Starbucks.