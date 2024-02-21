Café Cerés and Shawn McKenzie Sweeten Twin Cities with Fourth Location

Imagine a place where the aroma of freshly baked pastries mingles with the crisp air of Minnehaha Park. This is not a daydream but the delightful reality of Café Cerés' latest venture in the Twin Cities. Guided by the renowned pastry chef Shawn McKenzie, whose baking prowess has not only won hearts but has also earned her a finalist spot in the prestigious 2023 James Beard Awards, this new outlet at 4603 Minnehaha Ave. S. is a testament to culinary excellence and strategic expansion.

A New Gem in the City's Crown

Nestled within the Wakpada Apartment building's welcoming embrace, Café Cerés' fourth location is a stone's throw from the enchanting Minnehaha Falls. The café, operating daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., extends an invitation to both early birds and day wanderers to indulge in an array of exceptional pastries and the unique allure of Turkish coffee. It's not just about the food and drink; it's about creating a space where community and quality converge, enhancing the Twin Cities' vibrant culinary scene.

The Mastery of Shawn McKenzie

Behind every flaky croissant and perfectly brewed coffee is Shawn McKenzie, a name synonymous with culinary innovation and excellence. McKenzie's journey, punctuated by a nomination for the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category at the 2023 James Beard Awards, is a narrative of passion, precision, and perseverance. Her dual role as Café Cerés' leading light and executive chef for the Rustica bakery chain underscores her significant impact on the local food landscape. McKenzie's expertise is not just in creating delectable treats; it's about weaving joy and community through every bite.

More Than Just a Café

Café Cerés stands as a beacon of local enterprise and culinary artistry in the Twin Cities, with its presence now felt in Linden Hills, Armatage, the Warehouse District, and the latest addition near Minnehaha Park. Each location is a chapter in a larger story of growth, community engagement, and the celebration of good food. The expansion of Café Cerés underlines a broader narrative of local businesses thriving against the odds, contributing to the city's dynamism and resilience.

As the new outlet in the Wakpada Apartment building opens its doors to the public, it's not just the promise of outstanding pastries and coffee that draws people in; it's the continuation of a tradition that Shawn McKenzie and Café Cerés have cultivated - a tradition of excellence, community, and the simple joy of a well-baked treat. This latest chapter in the Café Cerés story is more than an expansion; it's an invitation to experience the warmth and wonder that only a place with such dedication to craft and community can offer.