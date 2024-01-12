en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sweet Deal: Walmart Offers Discount on Ninja CREAMi Dessert Maker

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
Sweet Deal: Walmart Offers Discount on Ninja CREAMi Dessert Maker

A sweet deal is currently unfolding at Walmart, presenting dessert-lovers with an opportunity to own the versatile Ninja CREAMi at a discounted price. The appliance, originally priced at $200, is now available for $170, allowing customers to make a saving of $30.

A Dessert Maker for Every Taste Preference

The Ninja CREAMi is not just another kitchen appliance. It comes packed with five distinct one-touch programs, designed to whip up a variety of frozen treats — from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes, lite ice cream, and mix-ins. This gives customers the flexibility to cater to a wide spectrum of taste preferences and dietary needs. Whether the craving is for a classic dessert or a healthier, guilt-free option, the Ninja CREAMi is up to the task.

Revolutionary Creamify Technology

Equipped with Creamify Technology, the Ninja CREAMi is a true game-changer. It has the unique ability to transform frozen blocks into smooth, creamy textures in mere minutes. Additionally, the appliance features dual drive motors for effortless processing, ensuring that making desserts is as much a pleasure as eating them.

Accommodating Diverse Dietary Needs

For those with particular dietary preferences, the Ninja CREAMi is a godsend. It allows for the creation of desserts that are dairy-free, vegan, low-sugar, and even keto-friendly. This means you can enjoy your favorite frozen treats without deviating from your diet plan.

To wrap up, this promotional offer from Walmart provides a significant discount on a popular dessert appliance, making it an ideal opportunity for customers to enjoy their favorite treats at a lower cost. The process of making desserts with the Ninja CREAMi is simple: prepare the base, freeze it overnight, and then process it into your desired frozen treat. With this appliance, the possibilities are endless and sweetly satisfying.

0
Business Food Lifestyle
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Potential Job Cuts Loom Over Pixar Animation Studios Amid Disney's Strategic Shifts
In a significant development that speaks volumes about the changing landscape of the animation industry, Pixar Animation Studios, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is reportedly on the brink of potential job cuts. The decision comes in the wake of the studio assessing its staffing requirements post-production on certain shows. Countering Speculations Sources initially
Potential Job Cuts Loom Over Pixar Animation Studios Amid Disney's Strategic Shifts
FRMO Corp. Reports Q2 2024 Financials: Dips in Net Income
9 mins ago
FRMO Corp. Reports Q2 2024 Financials: Dips in Net Income
SAP Elevates Kulmeet Bawa to Drive Global Adoption of SAP BTP
12 mins ago
SAP Elevates Kulmeet Bawa to Drive Global Adoption of SAP BTP
Surge in Nifty IT Index: Infosys and Wipro's Q3 Results Cast a Positive Spell
8 mins ago
Surge in Nifty IT Index: Infosys and Wipro's Q3 Results Cast a Positive Spell
Japan Accelerates Corporate Governance Reforms, Aims to Boost Shareholder Returns
8 mins ago
Japan Accelerates Corporate Governance Reforms, Aims to Boost Shareholder Returns
Real-Time UPL Stock Performance and Market Analysis on January 12, 2024
9 mins ago
Real-Time UPL Stock Performance and Market Analysis on January 12, 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
2 mins
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status
2 mins
Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status
James Madison Triumphs over South Alabama in College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
James Madison Triumphs over South Alabama in College Basketball Showdown
Jaguars' Search for New Defensive Coordinator Thwarted by Falcons, Panthers
2 mins
Jaguars' Search for New Defensive Coordinator Thwarted by Falcons, Panthers
Northeastern Clinches Narrow Victory Over Hofstra in Thrilling Basketball Game
3 mins
Northeastern Clinches Narrow Victory Over Hofstra in Thrilling Basketball Game
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Game
3 mins
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Game
UT Rio Grande Valley's Stunning Overtime Victory Over Seattle University
3 mins
UT Rio Grande Valley's Stunning Overtime Victory Over Seattle University
Panthers Triumph Over Pioneers in High School Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Panthers Triumph Over Pioneers in High School Basketball Showdown
From Volleyball Court to Coaching Bench: Wanja and Agala's New Roles
4 mins
From Volleyball Court to Coaching Bench: Wanja and Agala's New Roles
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app