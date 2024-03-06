As St. Patrick's Day looms, a revealing survey conducted by The Harris Poll for Alpha Baking Co. highlights Americans' culinary preferences for the holiday, showcasing a blend of tradition and modern tastes. Nearly two-thirds of Americans engage in the festive consumption of traditional and Irish-inspired foods, with corned beef and cabbage leading the pack, followed by a variety of other dishes such as fish and chips and Reuben sandwiches. Alpha Baking Co.'s Vice President of Retail Sales, , emphasizes the importance of tradition in these celebrations, particularly noting the role of rye bread in creating the perfect corned beef sandwich.

Traditional Tastes and Home Celebrations

The survey details how 40% of St. Patrick's Day celebrators prefer dining on corned beef and cabbage, with other traditional foods like fish and chips, and soda bread also making the list. Interestingly, unconventional foods like carne asada and spaghetti are also enjoyed. It's noted that a majority of celebrators prefer to enjoy these meals at home, indicating a strong tradition of homebound celebrations.

Resistance to Change and Sandwich No-Nos

Despite the evolving culinary landscape, 42% of Americans are not in favor of changing traditional St. Patrick's Day foods, showing a strong attachment to culinary traditions. The survey also reveals what ingredients Americans deem unacceptable for a corned beef sandwich, with hummus, avocado, and ketchup leading the list of undesirables. This highlights a preference for keeping traditional dishes authentic and unaltered by modern or unconventional ingredients.

Alpha Baking Co.: A Tradition of Excellence

Alpha Baking Co., rooted in tradition since its founding in 1909, continues to play a significant role in St. Patrick's Day celebrations with its famed rye bread. The company's commitment to quality and tradition is evident in its continuous production of beloved bread varieties and its charitable actions, donating millions of bread products to food-insecure organizations. This dedication underscores the importance of maintaining culinary traditions while also supporting the community.

The survey by Alpha Baking Co. and The Harris Poll sheds light on the enduring nature of St. Patrick's Day culinary traditions among Americans. It reflects a collective desire to preserve the authenticity of holiday foods while also revealing openness to incorporating modern dishes into the festive spread. As Americans gear up to celebrate with green beer and corned beef sandwiches, the spirit of St. Patrick's Day remains rooted in both tradition and community.