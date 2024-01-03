en English
Food

Survey Reveals American Wine Drinkers’ Habits: Moderation, Quality, and Variety

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Survey Reveals American Wine Drinkers’ Habits: Moderation, Quality, and Variety

A recent study has provided intriguing insights into the drinking habits of American wine lovers. The survey, conducted among 2,000 wine drinkers aged 21 and above, was commissioned by wine preservation company, Coravin, in an effort to better understand the nation’s relationship with wine.

The Importance of Moderation

One of the most significant findings of the survey was that a substantial 86% of respondents agreed that moderation is crucial when it comes to alcohol consumption. Interestingly, the majority seemed to reach this point of moderation at around the age of 29. This reflects a growing awareness of the importance of responsible drinking and the potential health benefits of moderate alcohol intake.

Quality Over Quantity

When it comes to preferences, 41% of participants reported valuing quality over quantity. Nearly half of the respondents revealed they have a special bottle of wine reserved for significant occasions. The reasons for keeping these bottles vary, ranging from personal favoritism and high cost to receiving them as gifts. Sharing these special bottles is most common with a friend, mother, or sibling, while grandfathers are least likely to be included.

Seasonal Preferences and Variety

The survey also indicated that over half of the respondents have a go-to wine for different seasons, and a significant 66% expressed interest in diversifying their wine choices. Coravin’s wine preservation systems cater to this interest by allowing consumers to extend the freshness of their wines and enjoy a variety of types and flavors over time, without concern for wastage.

In conclusion, the survey paints a vivid picture of the American wine scene, characterized by a preference for moderation, quality, and variety. It stands as a testament to the evolving tastes and responsible drinking habits of wine enthusiasts nationwide.

Food Lifestyle United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

