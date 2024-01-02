Supr Food Kitchen: A New Health-Focused Restaurant in Greenwich

Greenwich, Connecticut welcomes a new culinary destination with the opening of Supr Food Kitchen at 19 W Elm Street. This fast-casual restaurant places a spotlight on health and flavor, offering a menu rich in vegetables, healthy fats, and whole grains, and is particularly focused on protein-rich dishes and avoiding seed oils. The establishment, formerly known as Myx Kitchen, introduces a fresh and nutritious dining experience to Fairfield County.

A Menu with Health at Its Core

Patrons of Supr Food Kitchen can look forward to a diverse menu that caters to a variety of dietary preferences. The restaurant’s main attraction is customizable made-to-order sauté bowls, with popular options such as the Korean BBQ Bowl and Sesame Ginger Bowl. In line with their commitment to health, all sauces and dressings are made from scratch, ensuring a dining experience free of artificial additives.

Aside from their signature bowls, Supr Food Kitchen presents additional healthy offerings. These include protein-packed Grab & Go meals, plant-forward options like veggie burgers, and a selection of gluten-free items. For beverage enthusiasts, the restaurant offers an exclusive organic premium coffee blend and premium boosters for smoothies and lattes, adding more dimension to their healthy food narrative.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

Supr Food Kitchen showcases a strong commitment to sourcing all-natural, antibiotic-free proteins, underpinning their promise of healthful dining. This dedication to quality extends beyond their menu, reflecting in their plans for expansion and accessibility. The restaurant is set to introduce a drive-through location in Darien, bringing their nutritious offerings closer to more potential customers. Additionally, they plan to launch healthy vending machines, further innovating ways to make healthful eating more convenient.

A Family-Friendly Dining Experience

In a bid to promote their family-friendly atmosphere, Supr Food Kitchen is offering a special promotion where kids can eat for free until January 31 with the purchase of an adult meal. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, with options for dining in, pickup, or delivery, ensuring a flexible and accommodating dining experience for all.