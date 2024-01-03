en English
Food

Supermarkets Turn Holiday Excess into Opportunities for Food Banks

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:13 am EST
In the aftermath of the holiday season, supermarkets often find themselves grappling with excessive stock, including luxury food items. In a bid to minimize waste, these food chains resort to donating surplus goods to local food banks or selling them at discounted prices. Albert Heijn, for instance, makes an annual contribution of roughly 4.2 million products to food banks, offering considerable relief to families in need.

Turning Excess into a Blessing

In cities like The Hague, the Haaglanden food bank receives items such as oliebollen and Christmas stollen, which may have a shorter shelf life but can be consumed shortly after their expiration dates. Customers often freeze these items to prolong their usability. While supermarkets try to maximize sales by offering discounts and creating special packages for leftover luxury items, some chains like Lidl stick to their regular methods of managing surplus stock throughout the year.

The Flipside of Efficiency

This practice, although significantly reducing food waste, also means a diminished supply for food banks. In places like Rotterdam, food banks have observed a decline in specific products, particularly fruits and vegetables, due to the efficiency of large suppliers. Ready-made meals and holiday-specific products also see a decrease due to this efficiency.

From Waste to Feed

Unsold items that don’t make it to discounted sales or food banks are often repurposed as animal feed. Livestock such as pigs, cows, and chickens benefit from these products. The supermarket industry is aiming for a 50% reduction in food waste by 2030, though this target means fewer supplies for food banks, and more products ending up as animal feed.

Food Netherlands
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

