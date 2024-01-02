Supermarkets Stock Shelves Early with Easter Treats; KitKat Easter Egg Stirs Interest

Supermarkets have already begun filling their shelves with Easter products, a move that has both surprised and delighted shoppers. Among these early offerings, the KitKat Incredible Caramel Cookie Collision Easter Egg has drawn attention, owing to its exclusive addition of KitKat Cookie Dough Mini Eggs. The product’s reappearance was announced via the Newfoodsuk Instagram account, where the news garnered over 2,633 likes.

The KitKat Incredible Caramel Cookie Collision Easter Egg

Apart from the exclusive mini eggs, the Easter egg package includes a caramel-flavored milk chocolate egg with cookie pieces embedded in the shell. Additionally, customers will find two KitKat Chunky Caramels, filled with crispy wafer and runny caramel, in the box. Shoppers can find this delectable Easter treat at supermarkets like Asda for £10.

Other Early Easter Treats

KitKat is not the only brand making an early debut with its Easter chocolates. Cadbury has also released its Easter offerings, with giant 1kg bags of Cadbury Mini Eggs available at B&M stores for £12. B&M shoppers have also discovered a rare Cadbury chocolate bar and a Caramac-flavored product. Home Bargains shoppers, on the other hand, have found a 99p giant box of classic party snacks, perfect for the Christmas season.

Early Easter Offerings: A Marketing Strategy?

The practice of offering Easter products months in advance has not been without controversy. Some see this as a clever marketing strategy, using anticipation and scarcity to encourage early purchases. This psychological trick often results in customers buying more than they initially planned and making repeat purchases as Easter approaches. This strategy is frequently used for other holidays such as Valentine’s Day, Halloween, and Christmas. As a result, experts advise shoppers to consider these influences before stocking up on Easter chocolates too early in the year.