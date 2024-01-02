en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Supermarkets Stock Shelves Early with Easter Treats; KitKat Easter Egg Stirs Interest

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
Supermarkets Stock Shelves Early with Easter Treats; KitKat Easter Egg Stirs Interest

Supermarkets have already begun filling their shelves with Easter products, a move that has both surprised and delighted shoppers. Among these early offerings, the KitKat Incredible Caramel Cookie Collision Easter Egg has drawn attention, owing to its exclusive addition of KitKat Cookie Dough Mini Eggs. The product’s reappearance was announced via the Newfoodsuk Instagram account, where the news garnered over 2,633 likes.

The KitKat Incredible Caramel Cookie Collision Easter Egg

Apart from the exclusive mini eggs, the Easter egg package includes a caramel-flavored milk chocolate egg with cookie pieces embedded in the shell. Additionally, customers will find two KitKat Chunky Caramels, filled with crispy wafer and runny caramel, in the box. Shoppers can find this delectable Easter treat at supermarkets like Asda for £10.

Other Early Easter Treats

KitKat is not the only brand making an early debut with its Easter chocolates. Cadbury has also released its Easter offerings, with giant 1kg bags of Cadbury Mini Eggs available at B&M stores for £12. B&M shoppers have also discovered a rare Cadbury chocolate bar and a Caramac-flavored product. Home Bargains shoppers, on the other hand, have found a 99p giant box of classic party snacks, perfect for the Christmas season.

Early Easter Offerings: A Marketing Strategy?

The practice of offering Easter products months in advance has not been without controversy. Some see this as a clever marketing strategy, using anticipation and scarcity to encourage early purchases. This psychological trick often results in customers buying more than they initially planned and making repeat purchases as Easter approaches. This strategy is frequently used for other holidays such as Valentine’s Day, Halloween, and Christmas. As a result, experts advise shoppers to consider these influences before stocking up on Easter chocolates too early in the year.

0
Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Hidden Dangers of Pairing Beer with Chips: Uncovering Healthier Alternatives

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Hospital Food Scandal: Serving Cold Truths with Warm Meals

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chipotle Teams Up With Strava To Promote Healthy Lifestyles

By BNN Correspondents

Prime Hydration Expands Product Line with New Flavor Amid Global Success

By BNN Correspondents

Prime Hydration Unveils Cherry Freeze: A New Flavor to Kickstart 2024 ...
@Business · 18 mins
Prime Hydration Unveils Cherry Freeze: A New Flavor to Kickstart 2024 ...
heart comment 0
NEWS10 Unveils Top Local Destinations of 2023 Based on Web Clicks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

NEWS10 Unveils Top Local Destinations of 2023 Based on Web Clicks
Arethusa Farm: Where Farming Meets Fashion and Gastronomy

By Saboor Bayat

Arethusa Farm: Where Farming Meets Fashion and Gastronomy
Finding Healthier Choices Post-Holiday Indulgences: A Personal Journey

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Finding Healthier Choices Post-Holiday Indulgences: A Personal Journey
Nani’s Indian Kitchen: A Story of Resilience Amidst Financial Challenges

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Nani's Indian Kitchen: A Story of Resilience Amidst Financial Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Belmont Bruins vs Southern Illinois Salukis: A Missouri Valley Basketball Showdown
1 min
Belmont Bruins vs Southern Illinois Salukis: A Missouri Valley Basketball Showdown
George Washington Revolutionaries to Host Fordham Rams in Highly Anticipated Basketball Matchup
1 min
George Washington Revolutionaries to Host Fordham Rams in Highly Anticipated Basketball Matchup
UIC Flames vs. Murray State Racers: A Defining Missouri Valley Showdown
2 mins
UIC Flames vs. Murray State Racers: A Defining Missouri Valley Showdown
WWE RAW Turns Graphic: Highlights Bloodshed in Lynch Vs. Jax Match
2 mins
WWE RAW Turns Graphic: Highlights Bloodshed in Lynch Vs. Jax Match
Sheffield United Women's Team Manager Returns after Investigation into Player's Death
2 mins
Sheffield United Women's Team Manager Returns after Investigation into Player's Death
PM Kakar and Ch Shujaat Discuss Political Landscape, Inquire About Each Other's Health
2 mins
PM Kakar and Ch Shujaat Discuss Political Landscape, Inquire About Each Other's Health
Pulse Biosciences Advances Cardiac Ablation with FDA Filing for CellFX nsPFA Technology
3 mins
Pulse Biosciences Advances Cardiac Ablation with FDA Filing for CellFX nsPFA Technology
Actinium's Groundbreaking Radiotherapies Earn Spotlight at 2024 Tandem Meetings
3 mins
Actinium's Groundbreaking Radiotherapies Earn Spotlight at 2024 Tandem Meetings
Somaliland: A Journey from Isolation to Recognition
3 mins
Somaliland: A Journey from Isolation to Recognition
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
7 mins
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
23 mins
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
3 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app