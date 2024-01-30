Super Bowl LVIII Celebration: Matthew McConaughey Unveils 'Super Pants Margarita' with Pantalones Organic Tequila

In the spirit of Super Bowl LVIII, actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila have concocted a unique way for football fans to revel in the event. The couple has unveiled a special margarita recipe, intriguingly named the Super Pants Margarita. This innovative blend is a byproduct of their partnership with Pantalones Organic Tequila, a brand celebrated for its agave-rich, flavorful, and smooth sipping experience.

Pantalones Organic Tequila: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Pantalones Organic Tequila boasts a range of aged spirits, each distinctively flavored with notes of honey, citrus, vanilla, butterscotch, and maple. The McConaugheys' role in Pantalones extends far beyond mere association. They are intimately involved in product development, naming, and design, drawing inspiration from their Texas roots.

Super Pants Margarita: A Toast to the Super Bowl

The Super Pants Margarita, named to playfully acknowledge both the Super Bowl and the Spanish meaning of 'Pantalones'- 'pants', is a delightful blend of Pantalones tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and Modelo Especial beer. An optional salted rim and lime wheel garnish add the finishing touch to this celebratory concoction.

Super Bowl LVIII: A Stage for Celebration

With the Super Bowl LVIII fast approaching, pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada, the release of Super Pants Margarita is perfectly timed. As fans gear up for the big game, they now have a celebratory drink, endorsed by the McConaugheys, to enhance their enjoyment.