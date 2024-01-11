en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sun King Brewery Revives Historic Legacy with Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:55 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
Sun King Brewery Revives Historic Legacy with Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager

Indiana’s renowned Sun King Brewery is set to launch a new product: the Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager. This premium American lager, a gracious nod to Indiana’s illustrious brewing legacy, commemorates the historic Indianapolis Brewing Company established in 1887. Once one of the largest breweries in the United States, the Indianapolis Brewing Company was widely recognized for its international exposition triumphs before it was shuttered in 1948 due to legal complications.

The Legacy of Indiana’s Brewing Tradition

The Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager is not just another beer—it’s a revival of a legend. The original Indianapolis Brewing Company, despite its unfortunate closure, left indelible imprints on Indiana’s brewing history. Its successes at international expositions remain a testament to its exceptional brewing prowess. This new lager by Sun King Brewery aims to resurrect this vibrant legacy and introduce it to a fresh generation of beer aficionados.

Sun King Brewery: A Modern Torchbearer of Tradition

Opening its doors in July 2009, Sun King Brewery rapidly ascended to become Indiana’s most awarded and top-selling local beer. This independently owned brewery, now distributing in multiple states, has garnered a plethora of awards, further cementing its standing in the industry. A testament to its commitment to community and philanthropy, Sun King Brewery actively contributes to various causes and assists organizations in fundraising through its generous donations.

A Crafted Lager for a New Generation

The Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager is meticulously crafted with all-malt, a testament to Sun King Brewery’s commitment to quality and tradition. Packaged in convenient 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, it is aimed at beer lovers who crave a taste of Indiana’s brewing heritage. Sun King Brewery encourages consumers to seek out this historic lager at local retailers, offering them an opportunity to partake in the rich legacy of the Indianapolis Brewing Company.

0
Business Food United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Optimism Amidst Adversity: The Story of Rosie Lip and Kyle Grocery on Pine Ridge Reservation
In the heart of South Dakota, on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a beacon of hope glows against the backdrop of pervasive challenges. Rosie Lip, a cashier at Kyle Grocery and member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, stands as a testament to resilience and positivity. Despite the lack of running water, electricity, and internet access, Lip
Optimism Amidst Adversity: The Story of Rosie Lip and Kyle Grocery on Pine Ridge Reservation
Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?
13 mins ago
Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone in Cryptocurrency Regulation
16 mins ago
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone in Cryptocurrency Regulation
Leadership Coach Susan Rucker Shares Her Triumphs on 'Break Through With Lisa Nichols!'
4 mins ago
Leadership Coach Susan Rucker Shares Her Triumphs on 'Break Through With Lisa Nichols!'
Twitter Faces Significant User Decline and Algorithm Criticism After Elon Musk's Takeover
10 mins ago
Twitter Faces Significant User Decline and Algorithm Criticism After Elon Musk's Takeover
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
12 mins ago
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
Latest Headlines
World News
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
2 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
4 mins
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
4 mins
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
7 mins
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
7 mins
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
8 mins
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
9 mins
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
9 mins
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
9 mins
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app