Sun King Brewery Revives Historic Legacy with Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager

Indiana’s renowned Sun King Brewery is set to launch a new product: the Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager. This premium American lager, a gracious nod to Indiana’s illustrious brewing legacy, commemorates the historic Indianapolis Brewing Company established in 1887. Once one of the largest breweries in the United States, the Indianapolis Brewing Company was widely recognized for its international exposition triumphs before it was shuttered in 1948 due to legal complications.

The Legacy of Indiana’s Brewing Tradition

The Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager is not just another beer—it’s a revival of a legend. The original Indianapolis Brewing Company, despite its unfortunate closure, left indelible imprints on Indiana’s brewing history. Its successes at international expositions remain a testament to its exceptional brewing prowess. This new lager by Sun King Brewery aims to resurrect this vibrant legacy and introduce it to a fresh generation of beer aficionados.

Sun King Brewery: A Modern Torchbearer of Tradition

Opening its doors in July 2009, Sun King Brewery rapidly ascended to become Indiana’s most awarded and top-selling local beer. This independently owned brewery, now distributing in multiple states, has garnered a plethora of awards, further cementing its standing in the industry. A testament to its commitment to community and philanthropy, Sun King Brewery actively contributes to various causes and assists organizations in fundraising through its generous donations.

A Crafted Lager for a New Generation

The Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager is meticulously crafted with all-malt, a testament to Sun King Brewery’s commitment to quality and tradition. Packaged in convenient 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, it is aimed at beer lovers who crave a taste of Indiana’s brewing heritage. Sun King Brewery encourages consumers to seek out this historic lager at local retailers, offering them an opportunity to partake in the rich legacy of the Indianapolis Brewing Company.