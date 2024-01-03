Summerland Winery: Spearheading the Shift Towards Non-Alcoholic Wines

The idea of ‘Dry January,’ a global initiative encouraging individuals to abstain from alcohol for the first month of the year, has been gaining significant traction. In response to this trend and the growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages, Summerland Winery has strategically focused its efforts on producing non-alcoholic wines throughout the year.

Non-Alcoholic Wines Gaining Ground

In the U.S., non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 0.47% of total alcohol sales last year, a marked increase from 0.22% in 2018. This upward trend reflects an increasing consumer interest in such options. Spearheading this shift is Summerland Winery, a leading player in the non-alcoholic wine market for over a decade.

Summerland Winery’s Approach: Sobriety without Compromise

At the helm of the winery, Josh Garver sees Dry January as an opportunity for people to be more present in their lives. Garver has worked closely with his winemaking team to develop dealcoholized wines that preserve the authentic flavor profiles of their alcoholic counterparts. These wines undergo the same fermentation process as traditional wines, but the alcohol is subsequently removed.

Variety in Non-Alcoholic Wines

The winery, which sources all its fruits from Santa Barbara County, offers a broad range of non-alcoholic wines to cater to diverse customer preferences. Their offerings include a rosé, a chardonnay, and a red blend, each meticulously crafted to deliver the depth and complexity associated with their alcoholic versions. Garver’s innovative approach to winemaking reflects a broader trend towards non-alcoholic beverages, catering not just to those participating in Dry January but also to those choosing a path of sobriety throughout the year.