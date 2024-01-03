en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Summerland Winery: Spearheading the Shift Towards Non-Alcoholic Wines

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Summerland Winery: Spearheading the Shift Towards Non-Alcoholic Wines

The idea of ‘Dry January,’ a global initiative encouraging individuals to abstain from alcohol for the first month of the year, has been gaining significant traction. In response to this trend and the growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages, Summerland Winery has strategically focused its efforts on producing non-alcoholic wines throughout the year.

Non-Alcoholic Wines Gaining Ground

In the U.S., non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 0.47% of total alcohol sales last year, a marked increase from 0.22% in 2018. This upward trend reflects an increasing consumer interest in such options. Spearheading this shift is Summerland Winery, a leading player in the non-alcoholic wine market for over a decade.

Summerland Winery’s Approach: Sobriety without Compromise

At the helm of the winery, Josh Garver sees Dry January as an opportunity for people to be more present in their lives. Garver has worked closely with his winemaking team to develop dealcoholized wines that preserve the authentic flavor profiles of their alcoholic counterparts. These wines undergo the same fermentation process as traditional wines, but the alcohol is subsequently removed.

Variety in Non-Alcoholic Wines

The winery, which sources all its fruits from Santa Barbara County, offers a broad range of non-alcoholic wines to cater to diverse customer preferences. Their offerings include a rosé, a chardonnay, and a red blend, each meticulously crafted to deliver the depth and complexity associated with their alcoholic versions. Garver’s innovative approach to winemaking reflects a broader trend towards non-alcoholic beverages, catering not just to those participating in Dry January but also to those choosing a path of sobriety throughout the year.

0
Business Food United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kempinski Hotels Broadens Its Reach in Dubai with Two Iconic Emaar Properties

By BNN Correspondents

Workforce Competition Heats Up Between Agricultural Facilities in Mitchell, South Dakota

By Muhammad Jawad

Shreveport-Bossier 2024: An Economic Beacon of Progress and Potential

By BNN Correspondents

Fulton County Mourns the Loss of Community Leader Michel 'Marty' Turpeau IV

By Salman Akhtar

Nasdaq 100 Index Faces Downturn as Tech Stocks Struggle at the Start o ...
@Business · 5 mins
Nasdaq 100 Index Faces Downturn as Tech Stocks Struggle at the Start o ...
heart comment 0
The Strain on Scientific Publishing: A Surge in Article Publications Raises Concerns

By Rafia Tasleem

The Strain on Scientific Publishing: A Surge in Article Publications Raises Concerns
Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Arrival of First Tru by Hilton Hotel in Bristol, Tennessee

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Arrival of First Tru by Hilton Hotel in Bristol, Tennessee
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Sees Price Hike: Implications and Market Standing

By BNN Correspondents

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Sees Price Hike: Implications and Market Standing
Barclays Downgrades Apple Stock to ‘Underweight’, Wipes $107 Billion Off Market Value

By BNN Correspondents

Barclays Downgrades Apple Stock to 'Underweight', Wipes $107 Billion Off Market Value
Latest Headlines
World News
An Era of Change: Roger Reinert Sworn in as Duluth's 40th Mayor
9 seconds
An Era of Change: Roger Reinert Sworn in as Duluth's 40th Mayor
Attack Ad Targets Republican Candidate Erika Booth in District 35 Florida House Special Election
14 seconds
Attack Ad Targets Republican Candidate Erika Booth in District 35 Florida House Special Election
New Year Resolutions Fuel Fitness Surge in Tucson, Arizona
14 seconds
New Year Resolutions Fuel Fitness Surge in Tucson, Arizona
UND Scores Hat-Trick with Commitments from Fargo-Moorhead Hockey Players
26 seconds
UND Scores Hat-Trick with Commitments from Fargo-Moorhead Hockey Players
Athlete of the Week Poll Closes Soon: Wrestlers Hold Strong
45 seconds
Athlete of the Week Poll Closes Soon: Wrestlers Hold Strong
UNC Guard RJ Davis Surpasses Hubert Davis, Named AP National Player of the Week
2 mins
UNC Guard RJ Davis Surpasses Hubert Davis, Named AP National Player of the Week
Nike Book 1 Unveiled in 'Shattered Colorway': A Tribute to Michael Jordan's Iconic Moment
3 mins
Nike Book 1 Unveiled in 'Shattered Colorway': A Tribute to Michael Jordan's Iconic Moment
David Warner's Plea for Stolen 'Baggy Green' Sparks Humor and Sympathy
3 mins
David Warner's Plea for Stolen 'Baggy Green' Sparks Humor and Sympathy
WWE's Resurgence in 2023: A New Golden Era for Professional Wrestling
4 mins
WWE's Resurgence in 2023: A New Golden Era for Professional Wrestling
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
32 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app