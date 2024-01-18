Ukraine Sparks Controversy as Europe Faces Sugar Deficit Crisis

Europe is facing a sugar deficit that is causing ripples across several sectors including confectionery, and the epicenter of this crisis is the call for blocking imports of sugar from Ukraine. The Committee of European Sugar Users (CIUS), representing major food companies such as Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Mars, Ferrero, Lactalis, and Mondelēz, has expressed shock over this development.

Impact of the Sugar Deficit

The sugar supply gap in Europe ranges between 2-3.5 million tonnes per year, leading to price increases of up to 20% for finished products. This shortage has adversely affected various industries, including confectionery, raising considerable concern among trade organizations. Germany's national confectionery association, BDSI, has reported a 2.1% decrease in cocoa grinding figures, implying a direct impact on the confectionery industry. The CIUS states that these shortages have undermined the growth of the EU’s high-value add agri-food exports and the broader economies in the region.

Call for More Sugar Imports

The CIUS emphasized the need for more sugar from Ukraine and Europe, as well as other sustainable sources, to reduce the EU sugar deficit and provide essential economic assistance to Ukraine. This call comes amid reports of the European Parliament objecting to raising the limit of the maximum quantity of residues of the insecticide thiacloprid on more than 30 products coming from third countries.

Controversy Surrounding Ukrainian Exports

The European Commission is preparing to extend the duty-free mechanism for Ukrainian exports through mid-2025, despite protests from neighboring European countries. Countries like France, Austria, and Germany are discussing the threats to their grain, poultry, fruit, and sugar markets due to the negative consequences of imports from Ukraine. Poland is requesting the renewal of tariff quotas on sensitive goods and a new protective mechanism to address market problems affecting specific countries or regions within the EU. The duty-free trade mechanism between Ukraine and the EU led to a reorientation of Ukrainian agricultural exports to Europe, resulting in cheap food from Ukraine ending up in neighboring countries and sparking protests from local farmers. Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland introduced prohibitive measures at the national level, expanding the list of prohibited products for import from Ukraine.