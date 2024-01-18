en English
img_logo
Niharika Konidela Discusses Divorce and Trust in Podcast, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Responds

In a recent podcast hosted by digital creator Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Tollywood actress Niharika Konidela candidly discussed her recent divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, revealing her internal battles and the emotional toll of public scrutiny. Konidela, who is the niece of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, emphasized the importance of trust in relationships and the personal responsibility each

1 min ago

Rafia Tasleem
Hong Kong Exchange Fund Rebounds with a Robust Investment Income in 2023

In an impressive financial turnaround, the Hong Kong Exchange Fund, managed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), reported a robust investment income of 212.7 billion Hong Kong dollars (approximately 27.22 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023. This income marked a substantial rebound from a record loss in the previous year. The fund’s gains were primarily

2 mins ago
ASI Report on Gyanvapi Mosque Reveals Historical Artifacts, Suggests Pre-existing Hindu Temple

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unearthed a plethora of historical artifacts within the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque, according to a recent survey report. The discoveries include numerous terracotta objects such as figurines of deities, fragmentary figures of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ganesha, and other items found in the debris of the western

2 mins ago
Breaking News Economist Highlights Role of Accountability in Boosting Tax Compliance
27 seconds ago Momen Zellmi
Breaking News PhilHealth Increases Z Benefits Package for Selected Orthopedic Implants
29 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
Breaking News Awakening from a Covid Coma to Newborn Twins: A Tale of Survival and Miracles
1 min ago BNN Correspondents
Breaking News Families' Struggle with Dementia: A Personal Tale and Society's Challenge
1 min ago BNN Correspondents
Breaking News QS-21 Molecule Replicated in Tobacco Plants: A Revolution in Vaccine Production
1 min ago Geeta Pillai
Breaking News The Container Store Partners with American Heart Association to Promote Heart and Brain Health
1 min ago Momen Zellmi
Breaking News Goji Berries: A Nutritional Marvel and India's Potential Political Shift
2 mins ago Aqsa Younas Rana
Breaking News Republic Day Turns Sombre as 58 Children Fall Ill in Madhya Pradesh School
2 mins ago Rafia Tasleem

img_logo
BNN Newsroom
Vampire Therapist: A Unique Exploration of Mental Health in Gaming

Immersive gaming has taken a leap forward with Vampire Therapist, an upcoming game from Little Bat Games. Developed by Cyrus Nemati, a voice actor known for his roles in Hades, the game promises an intriguing exploration of mental health issues through the experiences of vampire characters. Unveiling the Cognitive Distortions through Vampires The crux of

25 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
PhilHealth Increases Z Benefits Package for Selected Orthopedic Implants

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has unveiled an increase in its Z Benefits package for select orthopedic implants. This move sees the Corporation expanding its financial aid for patients requiring high-cost treatments and hospitalisations. Enhanced Z Benefits for Orthopedic Treatments PhilHealth’s Corporate Communications Senior Manager, Rey Balena, announced this development in a televised statement.

37 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Politics
India's Parliament Budget Session 2024: Significant Moves and Key Issues

The Indian Parliament’s Budget Session is on the cusp of commencement, scheduled to unfold on January 31, 2024. The event is loaded with significant events, most notably, the presentation of the interim budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. In a historic move, President Droupadi Murmu is slated to address a joint sitting

1 min ago Ayesha Mumtaz
img_logo
Health
Awakening from a Covid Coma to Newborn Twins: A Tale of Survival and Miracles

As the world grappled with Covid-19 in March 2020, a pregnant rheumatology consultant at Birmingham city hospital became another statistic in the growing pandemic. Despite being risk-assessed to work from home, she was propelled by a sense of duty and attended in-person commitments, eventually succumbing to the virus. What unfolded next was a story that

1 min ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
QS-21 Molecule Replicated in Tobacco Plants: A Revolution in Vaccine Production

In a remarkable scientific breakthrough, a research team led by the John Innes Centre has successfully replicated a molecule, QS-21, that plays a crucial role in vaccine production, within a tobacco plant. This serves as the first instance of such an occurrence, opening the door to more sustainable manufacturing of vital vaccine components. The molecule

1 min ago Geeta Pillai
img_logo
Health
The Container Store Partners with American Heart Association to Promote Heart and Brain Health

The Container Store Group, Inc. has joined forces with the American Heart Association for the Life Is WhyTM cause marketing campaign. This unique collaboration is aimed at fostering heart and brain health, inspiring consumers to embrace healthier, longer lives. A Partnership for Health The Container Store, renowned for its organizing solutions and custom spaces, has

1 min ago Momen Zellmi
img_logo
Health
Goji Berries: A Nutritional Marvel and India's Potential Political Shift

Unveiling the crimson-hued, shriveled wonders of the East, goji berries have entrenched themselves in the annals of traditional Chinese medicine and the hearts of health enthusiasts worldwide. Their allure lies not only in their vibrant color and unique taste but also in their impressive nutritional profile, one that Ekta Singhwal, a dietician with Ujala Cygnus

2 mins ago Aqsa Younas Rana
img_logo
Health
Republic Day Turns Sombre as 58 Children Fall Ill in Madhya Pradesh School

In a shocking incident, 58 children fell ill on Republic Day, raising fresh concerns about the safety of food provided in government schools. This unfortunate event took place in the Peadri school, housed within the Sirmaur area of Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district. The collective bout of illness followed the ceremonial flag-hoisting, causing an abrupt shift

2 mins ago Rafia Tasleem
img_logo
Health
Redefining the Nursing Shift: The Need for a New Social Contract

The role of nurses in healthcare is undeniably pivotal, and their well-being directly impacts the quality of care they provide. However, traditional nursing shifts, characterized by long hours and night shifts, have been a significant source of physical and mental strain. Jane, a seasoned nurse with a decade of experience across various hospital units, sheds

2 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Spaying Female Dogs: A Shield Against Pyometra

Female dogs, particularly those who are unspayed and over five years old, are often the silent carriers of a life-threatening infection named pyometra. This severe infection of the uterus, as highlighted by Dr. Mathieu Glassman, typically afflicts middle-aged to older female dogs who have not been spayed. However, it can also manifest in spayed dogs

2 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
A Mother and Son's Shared Journey Through Heart Transplants: A Tale of Resilience and Advocacy

At the tender age of 26, Brittany Clayborne encountered an unparalleled ordeal that would forever change the course of her life and that of her newborn son, Micah. She was diagnosed with peripartum cardiomyopathy, a rare form of heart failure that predominantly occurs towards the end of pregnancy or just after delivery. The Struggle for

3 mins ago Mazhar Abbas
img_logo
Health
Silver Spring Kindergartener's Tragic COVID-19 Death: School Community in Mourning

A wave of sorrow has swept over Cannon Road Elementary School in Silver Spring, following the tragic death of a kindergartener due to complications from COVID-19. The young student, part of the school’s special education program, was admitted to the hospital last week, readmitted, and tragically passed away on January 21. This heartrending incident has

3 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
United States
Mark Bellamy Steps Up as Interim Deputy County Administrator of York County

Mark Bellamy, an esteemed local graduate from Poquoson High School, has been appointed as the Interim Deputy County Administrator of York County, stepping into the sizable shoes of Neil Morgan who retired at the end of 2023. Bellamy’s bond with the county goes way back, tracing its origins to an unassuming start in the automotive

12 seconds ago Ebenezer Mensah
img_logo
UAE
Pop Con ME: Dubai's Extravaganza of Pop Culture and Comic Books

Dubai prepares to welcome the pop culture enthusiasts at Pop Con ME, the much-anticipated pop culture and comic book convention, slated to unfurl at Skydive Dubai next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The event promises a smorgasbord of activities, including a cosplay competition, creative workshops, and a stellar lineup of celebrity appearances. A Packed Celebrity Roster

12 seconds ago Hadeel Hashem
img_logo
Ghana
Aspiring NPP Candidate George Sarpong Bolsters Party with Substantial Donation

As the political climate heats up in anticipation of the 2024 general elections in Ghana, George Sarpong, an aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Afigya Kwabre South Constituency, has made a significant donation to his party. This magnanimous act, witnessed at a gathering at the party’s office in Kodie, serves as a testament

13 seconds ago Ebenezer Mensah
img_logo
Football
Fulham's Redemption Aspirations: Marco Silva Addresses the Press Ahead of Newcastle Clash

The upcoming FA Cup fourth-round clash between Fulham and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage is laced with narratives of redemption and tactical intrigue. Fulham, smarting from their EFL Cup semi-final defeat, are matched against a Newcastle team that experiences a lift from their recent FA Cup victory over Sunderland. Moving Forward from Midweek Setback Marco

13 seconds ago Salman Khan
img_logo
Health
UK Covid-19 Inquiry Reveals Undiplomatic WhatsApp Exchange

In a shocking revelation by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, disparaging remarks about politicians were uncovered in a WhatsApp exchange between Scotland’s National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch and then-Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. The conversation took place on June 11, 2021, after a coronavirus briefing. Unveiling the Undiplomatic Exchange In the conversation, Prof Leitch referred to

13 seconds ago Wojciech Zylm
img_logo
Ireland
Easing British Citizenship for Irish-Born Residents: UK Parliament Discusses New Bill

In a significant move towards simplifying the citizenship process, the UK Parliament is debating the British Citizenship (Northern Ireland) Bill. The legislation aims to streamline the process for individuals born in the Republic of Ireland and residing in the UK to claim British citizenship. The initiative is championed by DUP MP Gavin Robinson, who is

15 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
United States
LeBron James Sets New Record with 20th Consecutive All-Star Start

LeBron James has set yet another record in his illustrious NBA career, achieving his 20th consecutive All-Star start, surpassing the previous record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. This remarkable milestone marks a significant chapter in the player’s career, as he becomes the first basketball professional to attain such a feat. His All-Star selection extends his own

15 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Football
Jurgen Klopp to Leave Liverpool FC: An End of an Era

In a shocking revelation, Jurgen Klopp, the charismatic manager of Liverpool Football Club, has announced he will exit the club at the end of the current season. His unexpected decision has left the football fraternity and Liverpool supporters worldwide in a state of surprise. Klopp’s tenure at the club, which began in October 2015, has

16 seconds ago Salman Khan
img_logo
India
Samajwadi Party Stalwart Shiv Pratap Yadav Passes Away

In a significant loss to the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Yadav, the MLA from the Gainsari assembly constituency, passed away in the state’s Balrampur district. The seasoned political figure had been receiving medical treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram before he succumbed to his health issues late

18 seconds ago Rafia Tasleem
img_logo
United States
Illinois Candidate Andre Smith Calls for Recall of Chicago Mayor Amid Migrant Crisis

Andre Smith, a South Side activist and candidate for the Illinois House of Representatives, has called for the recall of Chicago’s Mayor, Brandon Johnson, amid a growing migrant crisis in the city. Smith, a Democrat and founder of Chicago Against Violence, has been openly critical of Mayor Johnson’s handling of the situation, stating that the

18 seconds ago Wojciech Zylm
img_logo
India
Rare Golden Tiger Sighted in Kaziranga National Park

On an ordinary day in Kaziranga National Park, Assam, a spectacle of nature’s wonder unraveled. A golden tiger, a rare morph of the Bengal tiger, was sighted in the park, marking an extraordinary addition to the park’s rich biodiversity. The tiger’s golden hue, a unique genetic variant, shone brilliantly against the backdrop of the park’s

19 seconds ago Dil Bar Irshad
img_logo
United States
High School Basketball Teams Clash in Recent Games: Scores and Highlights

In a series of high-profile high school basketball games, the court was ablaze with formidable teams clashing, resulting in a range of outcomes. Sauk Rapids-Rice showcased their prowess by overpowering ROCORI with a convincing score of 87 to 62. Apollo, in a heart-stopping match, managed a narrow victory over Sartell-St. Stephen, ending the game 61

19 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Politics
Massachusetts Governor Converts Recreational Complex into Temporary Shelter Amid Controversy

The decision by Governor Maura Healey of Massachusetts to repurpose the Melnea A Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury into a temporary shelter for migrants and homeless individuals has ignited a heated debate. The move, while responding to an urgent need for housing for these vulnerable demographics, has disrupted nearly a dozen programs usually held at

10 hours ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Politics
DCCC's 'Red to Blue' Program Targets GOP-Held House Seats for 2024

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has launched its ‘Red to Blue’ program, spotlighting 17 candidates for the 2024 elections—a move that could sway the scales of power in the U.S. House of Representatives. The candidates are zeroed in on districts that serve as the battlegrounds of political power, including one currently under Democratic control,

10 hours ago Mazhar Abbas
img_logo
Politics
Cori Bush Faces Federal Probe for Campaign Security Spending Irregularities

U.S. Representative Cori Bush finds herself under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for questionable campaign spending on private security. The federal probe, which has seen subpoenas issued for records from her office, focuses on expenditures exceeding $700,000 on personal security since Bush’s inauguration in January 2021—a figure unparalleled by any other U.S. House

11 hours ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Sports
Poland's Central Communication Port: A Strategic Boost for Economy and NATO Interests

In a significant stride towards economic and strategic prosperity, Poland is setting out on an ambitious infrastructure endeavor, the Central Communication Port (CPK), a project set to bolster its position within the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The CPK, a robust solution to the looming capacity issues at Warsaw’s Chopin

11 hours ago Shivani Chauhan
img_logo
Politics
Judo Bank Advisor Criticizes Labor's Proposed Tax Cut Changes

Judo Bank’s Chief Economic Advisor, Warren Hogan, has sparked controversy by condemning the Australian Labor Party’s (ALP) proposed amendments to the stage three tax cuts. These tax cuts, part of a broader reform package legislated by the Coalition government, aimed to create a level playing field by flattening tax rates across a vast range of

11 hours ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Politics
Community Mourns Rand Water Executive Teboho Joala in Tragic Shooting

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has publicly condemned the fatal shooting of Rand Water executive, Teboho Joala, in Zakarriya Park. The incident, which occurred in the presence of over 70 primary school pupils, has elicited responses from across the community, accentuating the serious nature of the situation at hand. Teboho Joala, known for

10 hours ago Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
img_logo
Politics
President Biden's Ambiguous Announcement: Decoding the Implications

U.S. President Joe Biden recently made a statement about a determination in response to an unspecified situation, leaving the public in the dark about the context, nature, and potential implications of the decision. The ambiguous announcement indicates a conclusion reached by the President and his team, which could be related to foreign policy, national security,

11 hours ago Saboor Bayat
img_logo
Sports
Pringle Bay Residents Ordered to Evacuate Amid Raging Wildfire

A wildfire rages uncontrollably in the vicinity of Pringle Bay, a locality within the Overstrand Municipality, urging an immediate evacuation of the residents. The fire, threatening the safety of the inhabitants and their properties, has seen the authorities rise to action and issue an evacuation order to mitigate potential harm. Emergency Evacuation in Pringle Bay

11 hours ago Mazhar Abbas
img_logo
Politics
Sierra Leone Launches Transformative Development Plan for 2024-2030

Sierra Leone’s President, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, has launched the country’s Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) for 2024-2030, with a vision of ‘A Transformative Acceleration Agenda for Food Security, Human Capital Development, and Job Creation’. This strategic roadmap is designed to set a path for unprecedented prosperity and progress by recognizing and addressing the aspirations

9 hours ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Politics
Proposed Changes to Child Tax Credit: A Potential Boon for Families

As part of a $78 billion bipartisan tax package, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on potential changes to the child tax credit. Spearheaded by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, the proposed amendments aim to widen the credit’s scope, making it more accessible and beneficial to families across economic

9 hours ago Emmanuel Abara Benson
img_logo
Politics
NHS Future Fit Proposals: Healthcare Professionals in Telford Express Concern

The NHS Future Fit proposals, a controversial plan aimed at reshaping healthcare services in the Telford region, have ignited a flurry of concern amongst professionals in the field. The plan proposes the downgrading of accident and emergency (A&E) services at the Princess Royal Hospital and the centralization of critical care at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

9 hours ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Politics
The Unresolved Struggle: Bringing Wrongfully Detained Americans Home

The past 18 months have witnessed the United States government successfully negotiate the release of several wrongfully detained Americans from countries like Iran, Russia, and Venezuela. These diplomatic victories, however, stand in stark contrast to the ongoing anguish of families like the Lis and the Kamalmazs, who wait with bated breath for the return of

11 hours ago Aqsa Younas Rana

img_logo
Crime
2 days ago Nimrah Khatoon
Woman Clings to Speeding Car in Desperate Bid to Save Stolen French Bulldog
img_logo 0
img_logo 0
img_logo
Military
2 days ago Bijay Laxmi
Biden Vows Response After Three U.S. Troops Killed in Drone Strike in Jordan
img_logo 0
img_logo 0
img_logo
India
2 days ago Rafia Tasleem
Narendra Modi Attends Beating Retreat Ceremony at the Iconic Vijay Chowk
img_logo 0
img_logo 0
img_logo
India
2 days ago Dil Bar Irshad
Vice President Dhankhar Attends Beating Retreat Ceremony
img_logo 0
img_logo 0
img_logo
BNN Newsroom
2 days ago Bijay Laxmi
Pierre Poilievre Sets Conservative Priorities: Tax Cuts, Housing, Budget, and Crime
img_logo 0
img_logo 0
img_logo
Palestine
2 days ago Muhammad Jawad
Shejaiya in Ruins: Massive Destruction Unleashed by Israel's Military in Eastern Gaza
img_logo 0
img_logo 0

img_logo
2 mins ago
Deer Park Hedge Fund Takes a Hit: Largest Loss Since 2008
img_logo
2 mins ago
Hong Kong Exchange Fund Rebounds with a Robust Investment Income in 2023
img_logo
3 mins ago
Mobilicom Limited Announces $2.95 Million Direct Offering
img_logo
3 mins ago
Aprea Therapeutics Files Prospectus for $150 Million Mixed Securities Shelf Offering
img_logo
4 mins ago
Procter & Gamble Announces $1.3 Billion Impairment Charge to Gillette's Value
img_logo
4 mins ago
Autodesk Unveils Plan to Acquire Payapps; Primorus Investments Shares Skyrocket
7 mins ago
Potential Securities Fraud at ELS under Investigation by Pomerantz LLP

The law firm Pomerantz LLP, with an acclaimed track record in corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation, has plunged into an investigation into Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS), a company with a listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The probe is centered on potential securities fraud or other illegal business practices by ELS and

img_logo
13 mins ago
DST Unveils 'Made in Brunei' Digital Telco CRM System

In a significant move underscoring local talent development and customer-centricity, Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST), a leading telecommunications company in Brunei, has launched a new ‘Made in Brunei’ Digital Telco Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. The launch event, held at Tarindak d’Seni, was graced by DST’s CEO, Radin Sufri bin Radin Basiuni, who emphasized that

19 mins ago
Fire Outbreak at Jua Kali Market: Impact and Implications

On the afternoon of January 31, 2024, the Jua Kali market near City Stadium in Nairobi was abruptly engulfed in a ferocious fire. The origins of the blaze remain uncertain. The fire quickly spread, laying waste to multiple stalls and inflicting substantial property damage, the precise valuation of which has not been disclosed. Impact on

31 mins ago
JICA Injects $200 Million into Uzbekistan's Leather Industry

In an unprecedented move set to revitalize the leather industry in Uzbekistan, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has earmarked a significant funding worth US$200 million. This substantial capital injection is tagged for the execution of the project dubbed ‘Development of the Livestock Industry in Uzbekistan.’ The project aims to extend preferential loans to livestock

8 seconds ago

Michigan State Trooper Joel Popp Killed in Line of Duty, Leaving Behind Wife and Daughter

1 min ago

India's Parliament Budget Session 2024: Significant Moves and Key Issues

1 min ago

Trump Intensifies Attacks on Nikki Haley Amid Political Power Struggle

4 mins ago

UK Upper Tribunal Overturns Lower Tax Court Decision on Double Tax Relief

8 seconds ago

Michigan State Trooper Joel Popp Killed in Line of Duty, Leaving Behind Wife and Daughter

26 seconds ago
Applied Industrial Technologies Proves Resilient in Fiscal 2024 Q2, Eyes Long-Term Growth

In its fiscal 2024 Q2 report, Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) declared a steady performance amidst a challenging growth environment. The company showed resilience with a 6% dividend increase and stable organic sales. This robustness is attributed to operational efficiency and reduced expenses. Despite a moderate outlook for the industrial market in the near term,

img_logo
img_logo
1 min ago
Navigating the Maze: Strategies for Financing College Education
img_logo
2 mins ago
Deer Park Hedge Fund Takes a Hit: Largest Loss Since 2008
img_logo
3 mins ago
Mobilicom Limited Announces $2.95 Million Direct Offering
img_logo
3 mins ago
Aprea Therapeutics Files Prospectus for $150 Million Mixed Securities Shelf Offering
img_logo
4 mins ago
Procter & Gamble Announces $1.3 Billion Impairment Charge to Gillette's Value

26 seconds ago
Applied Industrial Technologies Proves Resilient in Fiscal 2024 Q2, Eyes Long-Term Growth

In its fiscal 2024 Q2 report, Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) declared a steady performance amidst a challenging growth environment. The company showed resilience with a 6% dividend increase and stable organic sales. This robustness is attributed to operational efficiency and reduced expenses. Despite a moderate outlook for the industrial market in the near term,

img_logo
img_logo
1 min ago
Navigating the Maze: Strategies for Financing College Education
img_logo
2 mins ago
Deer Park Hedge Fund Takes a Hit: Largest Loss Since 2008
img_logo
3 mins ago
Mobilicom Limited Announces $2.95 Million Direct Offering
img_logo
3 mins ago
Aprea Therapeutics Files Prospectus for $150 Million Mixed Securities Shelf Offering
img_logo
4 mins ago
Procter & Gamble Announces $1.3 Billion Impairment Charge to Gillette's Value
img_logo
4 mins ago
Autodesk Unveils Plan to Acquire Payapps; Primorus Investments Shares Skyrocket

img_logo
6 seconds ago
Logan Paul: A YouTube Sensation's Rise to WWE Stardom
img_logo
19 seconds ago
Fulham's Redemption Aspirations: Marco Silva Addresses the Press Ahead of Newcastle Clash
img_logo
22 seconds ago
Jurgen Klopp to Leave Liverpool FC: An End of an Era
7 mins ago
Notre Dame Football Welcomes Trent Miles: A Strategic Move towards Enhanced Offensive Gameplay

Notre Dame’s football program brims with anticipation as it gears up to welcome a significant addition to its offensive staff. Head coach, Marcus Freeman, is reportedly on the verge of appointing Trent Miles as an offensive analyst. This move is seen as a masterstroke in the realm of college football, as Miles is not just

8 mins ago
Jean-Eric Vergne Clinches 16th Career Pole in ABB Formula E World Championship

The ABB Formula E World Championship witnessed yet another exhilarating race during the first leg of the Diriyah E-Prix doubleheader in Saudi Arabia. French driver Jean-Eric Vergne clinched his 16th career pole position, narrowly defeating competitor Mitch Evans with a time difference of 0.072 seconds in the qualifying duels final. This achievement not only marks

img_logo
7 seconds ago
Logan Paul: A YouTube Sensation's Rise to WWE Stardom
20 seconds ago
Fulham's Redemption Aspirations: Marco Silva Addresses the Press Ahead of Newcastle Clash

The upcoming FA Cup fourth-round clash between Fulham and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage is laced with narratives of redemption and tactical intrigue. Fulham, smarting from their EFL Cup semi-final defeat, are matched against a Newcastle team that experiences a lift from their recent FA Cup victory over Sunderland. Moving Forward from Midweek Setback Marco

img_logo
35 mins ago
UBCO Heat Salutes Firefighters with Special Night Amid Crucial Basketball Games
36 mins ago
JBL Opens Up About Conflict with Mauro Ranallo That Led to WWE Departure

In a recent episode of the ‘Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw’ podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL opened up about the past turbulence with Mauro Ranallo which culminated in Ranallo’s exit from WWE in 2017. The disagreement was triggered when Ranallo retweeted a poll in which he was crowned the number one announcer, leading JBL

6 mins ago
Medical Advances: From Insulin Delivery Systems to RNA Therapies for Liver Disease img_logo
9 mins ago
Professor Bartlett Honored as Citizen of the Year for Pioneering COVID-19 Research

On January 22, 2024, a standout event in the medical science community unfolded, as Professor Nathan Bartlett was adorned with the Citizen of the Year award. This prestigious accolade celebrated Professor Bartlett’s invaluable contributions to medical science, particularly his groundbreaking research that led to the development of effective treatments for COVID-19. Revolutionary Research in Tackling

10 mins ago
Maternal Mental Health: A Crucial Factor in Children's Brain Development

A recent study published in the journal Nature Mental Health has made strides in understanding the intricate relationship between maternal mental health and the brain development of children. The research emphasized the importance of the intrauterine environment, suggesting that a mother’s emotional well-being during pregnancy serves as a protective factor for the development of the

14 mins ago
UBD and SingHealth Institute to Launch Joint Biodiversity Genomics Lab

Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) and SingHealth Duke-NUS Institute of Biodiversity Medicine (BD-MED) have inked an agreement to establish the IBER/BD-MED Biodiversity Genomics Joint Laboratory at UBD. The signing ceremony was witnessed by UBD Vice-Chancellor Dr. Hazri bin Haji Kifle and SingHealth Group Chief Executive Officer Professor Ivy Ng at the National Cancer Centre Singapore. The

24 mins ago
Decoding the Ocean's DNA: J Craig Venter's Revolutionary Journey

In the recently published book, “Microlands,” co-authored by acclaimed science journalist David Duncan, readers are taken on a captivating journey through the ambitious expedition of American biotechnologist J Craig Venter. Venter, already recognized for his disruptive and entrepreneurial approach to gene sequencing, took on the Herculean task of decoding the DNA of our planet’s vast

34 mins ago
NP Digital Merges with REBL House, Ushers in New Era of Integrated Marketing

In a significant shift in the marketing landscape, NP Digital, a leading data-driven performance marketing agency, has expanded its creative clout by integrating REBL House as its creative strategy and production division. This move comes in response to the evolving market dynamics, characterized by AI trends, reduced tracking, scarce resources, and generational shifts. The merger

38 mins ago
IAB Tech Lab Analysis Reveals Gaps in Google's Privacy Sandbox

The IAB Tech Lab recently convened a meeting to deliberate on its gap analysis of the Privacy Sandbox, a Google-led initiative with a vision for a more privacy-focused web advertising infrastructure. This analysis, set to be publicly disclosed next week, highlighted more than 40 marketing use cases. Around 30 of these are not currently backed

1 hour ago
Choosing the Right Car in the Electric Era: Electric vs Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles

In the epoch of the electric vehicle revolution, the consumer is presented with a choice: fully electric cars or plug-in hybrids. In 2022, electric vehicles etched their name in the ledger of global sales, accounting for 14 percent, while plug-in hybrids claimed almost 30 percent of the electric market share. The decision, however, hangs in

6 mins ago
Medical Advances: From Insulin Delivery Systems to RNA Therapies for Liver Disease img_logo
9 mins ago
Professor Bartlett Honored as Citizen of the Year for Pioneering COVID-19 Research

On January 22, 2024, a standout event in the medical science community unfolded, as Professor Nathan Bartlett was adorned with the Citizen of the Year award. This prestigious accolade celebrated Professor Bartlett’s invaluable contributions to medical science, particularly his groundbreaking research that led to the development of effective treatments for COVID-19. Revolutionary Research in Tackling

10 mins ago
Maternal Mental Health: A Crucial Factor in Children's Brain Development

A recent study published in the journal Nature Mental Health has made strides in understanding the intricate relationship between maternal mental health and the brain development of children. The research emphasized the importance of the intrauterine environment, suggesting that a mother’s emotional well-being during pregnancy serves as a protective factor for the development of the

14 mins ago
UBD and SingHealth Institute to Launch Joint Biodiversity Genomics Lab

Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) and SingHealth Duke-NUS Institute of Biodiversity Medicine (BD-MED) have inked an agreement to establish the IBER/BD-MED Biodiversity Genomics Joint Laboratory at UBD. The signing ceremony was witnessed by UBD Vice-Chancellor Dr. Hazri bin Haji Kifle and SingHealth Group Chief Executive Officer Professor Ivy Ng at the National Cancer Centre Singapore. The

1 hour ago
Choosing the Right Car in the Electric Era: Electric vs Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles

In the epoch of the electric vehicle revolution, the consumer is presented with a choice: fully electric cars or plug-in hybrids. In 2022, electric vehicles etched their name in the ledger of global sales, accounting for 14 percent, while plug-in hybrids claimed almost 30 percent of the electric market share. The decision, however, hangs in

1 hour ago
Kobo Libra 2 Hits Lowest Price of the Year: A Steal for Avid Readers

The premium e-reader, Kobo Libra 2, has hit its lowest price tag for the year, retailing now at a discounted $170 on Amazon. This $20 markdown matches the deals offered during the holiday season, making it an attractive purchase for avid readers. A Rare Gem in Modern Ereaders The Kobo Libra 2 is renowned as

img_logo
UK Covid-19 Inquiry Reveals Undiplomatic WhatsApp Exchange

In a shocking revelation by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, disparaging remarks about politicians were uncovered in a WhatsApp exchange between Scotland’s National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch and then-Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. The conversation took place on June 11, 2021, after a coronavirus briefing. Unveiling the Undiplomatic Exchange In the conversation, Prof Leitch referred to

20 seconds ago

Wojciech Zylm
img_logo
Health
PhilHealth Increases Z Benefits Package for Selected Orthopedic Implants
44 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Awakening from a Covid Coma to Newborn Twins: A Tale of Survival and Miracles
1 min ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Families' Struggle with Dementia: A Personal Tale and Society's Challenge
1 min ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Republic Day Turns Sombre as 58 Children Fall Ill in Madhya Pradesh School
2 mins ago Rafia Tasleem
img_logo
Health
Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Polio Eradication: A Pledge to Health and Future
3 mins ago Muhammad Jawad
img_logo
Health
Redefining the Nursing Shift: The Need for a New Social Contract
3 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Spaying Female Dogs: A Shield Against Pyometra
3 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
A Mother and Son's Shared Journey Through Heart Transplants: A Tale of Resilience and Advocacy
3 mins ago Mazhar Abbas
img_logo
Health
Silver Spring Kindergartener's Tragic COVID-19 Death: School Community in Mourning
3 mins ago BNN Correspondents

img_logo
UK Covid-19 Inquiry Reveals Undiplomatic WhatsApp Exchange

In a shocking revelation by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, disparaging remarks about politicians were uncovered in a WhatsApp exchange between Scotland’s National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch and then-Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. The conversation took place on June 11, 2021, after a coronavirus briefing. Unveiling the Undiplomatic Exchange In the conversation, Prof Leitch referred to

20 seconds ago

Wojciech Zylm
img_logo
Health
PhilHealth Increases Z Benefits Package for Selected Orthopedic Implants
44 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Awakening from a Covid Coma to Newborn Twins: A Tale of Survival and Miracles
1 min ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Families' Struggle with Dementia: A Personal Tale and Society's Challenge
1 min ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
QS-21 Molecule Replicated in Tobacco Plants: A Revolution in Vaccine Production
1 min ago Geeta Pillai
img_logo
Health
The Container Store Partners with American Heart Association to Promote Heart and Brain Health
2 mins ago Momen Zellmi
img_logo
Health
Republic Day Turns Sombre as 58 Children Fall Ill in Madhya Pradesh School
2 mins ago Rafia Tasleem
img_logo
Health
Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Polio Eradication: A Pledge to Health and Future
3 mins ago Muhammad Jawad
img_logo
Health
Redefining the Nursing Shift: The Need for a New Social Contract
3 mins ago BNN Correspondents

4 mins ago

Viral Video Sheds Light on Alleged Uyghur Genocide by China

8 mins ago

ECOWAS Court Orders Release of 14 Detainees in Togo, Cites Rights Violations

13 mins ago

Chennai Student Undergoes Surgery Following Alleged Assault by Teacher

36 mins ago

Melbourne's Cambodian Diaspora on High Alert Ahead of PM Hun Manet's Visit

4 mins ago

Viral Video Sheds Light on Alleged Uyghur Genocide by China

3 mins ago
US Air Force Awards Contracts for Autonomous Wingmen Platforms

The United States Air Force (USAF) has marked a new era in its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme by awarding contracts to five industry giants. These include Anduril, Boeing, General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, tasked with developing autonomous wingmen platforms. The CCA programme represents a strategic shift towards integrating autonomous systems into military

img_logo
img_logo
7 mins ago
Plane Crash Sparks Fears Over Future Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Exchanges
img_logo
7 mins ago
Serbia's SAJ Completes Hostage Rescue Exercise with US Green Berets
img_logo
8 mins ago
British Army Chief Cautions of Potential Conscription Amidst Russian Tensions
img_logo
8 mins ago
Pentagon Under Scrutiny: Senators Question Joint Military Exercises with Human Rights Violators
img_logo
30 mins ago
EDA Program: U.S.'s Strategic Way to Bolster Ukraine's Defense
img_logo
30 mins ago
Imo State Police Launch Manhunt after Deadly Attack and Robberies

3 mins ago
US Air Force Awards Contracts for Autonomous Wingmen Platforms

The United States Air Force (USAF) has marked a new era in its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme by awarding contracts to five industry giants. These include Anduril, Boeing, General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, tasked with developing autonomous wingmen platforms. The CCA programme represents a strategic shift towards integrating autonomous systems into military

img_logo
img_logo
7 mins ago
Plane Crash Sparks Fears Over Future Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Exchanges
img_logo
7 mins ago
Serbia's SAJ Completes Hostage Rescue Exercise with US Green Berets
img_logo
8 mins ago
Pentagon Under Scrutiny: Senators Question Joint Military Exercises with Human Rights Violators
img_logo
30 mins ago
EDA Program: U.S.'s Strategic Way to Bolster Ukraine's Defense
img_logo
30 mins ago
Imo State Police Launch Manhunt after Deadly Attack and Robberies
img_logo
32 mins ago
South Korean President Warns of Potential North Korean Provocations Ahead of Parliamentary Elections

img_logo
5 mins ago
Glitch in Palworld Lets Players Capture Bosses Sans Combat
img_logo
6 mins ago
Moza Racing Launches SGP Sequential Shifter: A Game-Changer for Sim Racing Enthusiasts
img_logo
7 mins ago
Chenyu Vale Unleashed: Genshin Impact's 4.4 Update Introduces New Exploration Mechanics
22 mins ago
Waris Hussein: A Pioneering Director's Journey through Triumph and Trial

In the tranquil sanctum of his study, where the walls bear witness to a glorious career, 85-year-old pioneering director Waris Hussein shares his vivid memories and astute insights into the evolution of the British broadcasting industry. His accomplishments, including Bafta and Emmy wins, are testament to his enduring influence in television, theatre, and film. A

34 mins ago
Honkai: Star Rail Update 2.0 Introduces New Character Sam, a Stellaron Hunter

HoYoVerse, the renowned game developer, has unveiled the latest character for its highly anticipated Honkai: Star Rail version 2.0 update. The fresh addition to the game, Sam, is a Stellaron Hunter, a part of Kafka’s squad. Notably, Sam is encapsulated in a mecha suit, distinguishing him from other characters like Screwllum, who are actual robots.

img_logo
5 mins ago
Glitch in Palworld Lets Players Capture Bosses Sans Combat
6 mins ago
Moza Racing Launches SGP Sequential Shifter: A Game-Changer for Sim Racing Enthusiasts

Moza Racing, a frontrunner in the sim racing accessory market, has unveiled its latest offering: the Moza SGP Sequential Shifter. The shifter, currently available for pre-order, has been designed with an all-metal construction, making use of aerospace-grade aluminum and high-strength steel to ensure durability and precision. This new release fills a significant gap in Moza’s

img_logo
40 mins ago
Luke Russert: From Grief to Growth, A Journey Chronicled
40 mins ago
February 2024 Gaming Lineup: A Treasure Trove for RPG Enthusiasts and Beyond

The month of February 2024 has begun with a bang for the gaming community. The much-awaited RPGs are finally seeing the light of day, with a plethora of other genres also getting their share of attention. The gaming calendar is chock-full with releases such as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Persona 3

1 hour ago
European Central Bank Signals Shift Towards Greener Monetary Policy img_logo
2 hours ago
Insider Warns of Escalating Global Supply Chain Issues due to Houthi Activity and Panama Canal Drought

The world is on edge as an insider warns of worsening global supply chain issues due to the escalating Houthi activity in the Red Sea and an unprecedented drought in the Panama Canal region. These two significant events, occurring simultaneously, are predicted to have a more profound effect on global supply chains than previously anticipated,

2 hours ago
Virgin Islands Committee Advances Bill to Update Building Code for Improved Resilience

In a decisive move towards enhanced resilience, the Committee on Disaster Recovery, Infrastructure, and Planning in the Virgin Islands has greenlit a bill aiming to align the local building code with nationally recognized standards. The long-overdue upgrade, which hasn’t seen a light of day since 2010, aims to address the lessons absorbed from the punishing

3 hours ago
Pasco County Establishes Office of Strategy and Sustainability: A Proactive Approach to Future Challenges

In a forward-thinking move, Pasco County in Florida has established a new department, the Office of Strategy and Sustainability. This office, headed by Dr. Marc Bellas, is entrusted with the responsibility of creating long-term goals and addressing pressing challenges such as rising sea levels, infrastructure improvement, and pandemic preparedness. This initiative is an attempt at

3 hours ago
EU-India Joint Research Projects Yield Significant Outcomes in Global Water Crisis

Transcending borders and uniting in the face of a global crisis, the European Union (EU) and India have joined forces to combat the worldwide water crisis that has left 2.1 billion people without access to safe water. Their joint research projects, initiated in 2018, have yielded significant outcomes, the most notable being the development of

4 hours ago
Fossil Fuel Industry Funded Early Climate Change Research, Documents Reveal

In a groundbreaking revelation, documents have uncovered that the fossil fuel industry was clandestinely involved in funding climate change research since 1954. This early involvement is suggestive of the industry’s awareness of the potential climate impacts due to carbon emissions, predating any previously known efforts by oil corporations. Unearthing the Hidden Funding According to the

4 hours ago
El Niño and Weather Anomalies: A Tale of India's January 2024 Climate

The onset of 2024 brought forth a significant shift in India’s weather dynamics, presenting anomalies stretched across various regions. Kolkata, for instance, recorded a noticeable deviation in its temperature patterns, with a mere four days registering temperatures below 13 degrees Celsius. This distinct contrast to its historical January weather trends, where temperatures typically dipped below

4 hours ago
Europe's Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Wake-Up Call from Climate Change

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has verified a record-shattering temperature for continental Europe, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing narrative of global climate change. On August 11, 2021, the thermometer hit a scorching 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Syracuse, Sicily, eclipsing the prior record of 48 degrees Celsius set in Greece in

1 hour ago
European Central Bank Signals Shift Towards Greener Monetary Policy img_logo
2 hours ago
Insider Warns of Escalating Global Supply Chain Issues due to Houthi Activity and Panama Canal Drought

The world is on edge as an insider warns of worsening global supply chain issues due to the escalating Houthi activity in the Red Sea and an unprecedented drought in the Panama Canal region. These two significant events, occurring simultaneously, are predicted to have a more profound effect on global supply chains than previously anticipated,

2 hours ago
Virgin Islands Committee Advances Bill to Update Building Code for Improved Resilience

In a decisive move towards enhanced resilience, the Committee on Disaster Recovery, Infrastructure, and Planning in the Virgin Islands has greenlit a bill aiming to align the local building code with nationally recognized standards. The long-overdue upgrade, which hasn’t seen a light of day since 2010, aims to address the lessons absorbed from the punishing

3 hours ago
Pasco County Establishes Office of Strategy and Sustainability: A Proactive Approach to Future Challenges

In a forward-thinking move, Pasco County in Florida has established a new department, the Office of Strategy and Sustainability. This office, headed by Dr. Marc Bellas, is entrusted with the responsibility of creating long-term goals and addressing pressing challenges such as rising sea levels, infrastructure improvement, and pandemic preparedness. This initiative is an attempt at

4 hours ago
Europe's Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Wake-Up Call from Climate Change

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has verified a record-shattering temperature for continental Europe, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing narrative of global climate change. On August 11, 2021, the thermometer hit a scorching 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Syracuse, Sicily, eclipsing the prior record of 48 degrees Celsius set in Greece in

5 hours ago
Ross School of Business: Leading the Charge in Sustainability Education

At the heart of the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business is a stringent focus on experiential learning, particularly in addressing sustainability challenges.