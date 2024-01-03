Subway Launches New Vegan Plant Picante Sandwich in Line with Veganuary

Subway IP LLC has unveiled a new plant-based sandwich, the Plant Picante, aligning with Veganuary, an event that encourages veganism throughout January. The Plant Picante, a plant-based sub, will be available in Subway outlets across the UK from January 10. This spiced plant patty sub, dotted with crispy onions, offers patrons the choice of vegan Cheeze or American-style cheese. Customers can further personalize their sandwich with an array of vegetables and sauces such as Sweet Onion, Teriyaki, or Garlic and Herbs. The Plant Picante can be enjoyed as a six-inch or 12-inch sub, or even as a salad or wrap with any bread variety.

Expanding the Vegetarian and Plant-based Offerings

Subway has introduced this new menu item in response to the growing demand for meat-free options, thereby expanding their vegetarian and plant-based offerings. The sandwich is a part of the Signature Series menu and can be ordered as a six-inch or a Footlong sub on any of Subway’s bread options, or as a wrap or salad. Alongside the Plant Picante, Subway also offers a range of vegan bread options and plant-based sauces, affirming their commitment to cater to diverse dietary preferences.

A Broader Trend in the Quick-Service Restaurant Industry

The inclusion of more vegan options in Subway’s menu is indicative of a larger trend in the quick-service restaurant industry, which is witnessing an increasing popularity of plant-based food items. As more consumers shift towards plant-based diets, businesses like Subway are striving to keep pace by continuously innovating their menus and incorporating more plant-based and vegetarian options. This not only caters to the dietary needs of the customers but also addresses rising environmental and health concerns associated with meat consumption.

Words from the Subway Team

Rusty Warren, the Senior New Product Development and Product Innovation Manager at Subway, expressed enthusiasm about the launch. Warren suggested that customers try the new sub with vegan cheese and a vegan cookie for a fully plant-based meal. This new addition to the menu demonstrates Subway’s ongoing commitment to offering a wide variety of options and catering to the evolving dietary preferences of their customers.