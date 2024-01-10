en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk

A recent study conducted by Brazilian researchers suggests that following a plant-based diet, such as veganism or vegetarianism, may lower the risk of COVID-19 infection and severe symptoms. The study found that plant-based participants had a significantly lower rate of COVID-19 infection and were less likely to experience moderate or severe illness compared to their omnivorous counterparts. However, it’s crucial to note that this is an observational study and requires further research to confirm causality and understand the underlying mechanisms.

Plant-Based Diet and COVID-19: The Study

The study, which observed over 700 adult volunteers, found that those following a plant-based diet were 39% less likely to contract COVID-19. The plant-based group also reported higher physical activity levels and lower average BMI, indicating overall healthier lifestyle choices. However, the severity of symptoms between omnivores and vegetarians did not differ significantly after accounting for other influential factors. This groundbreaking research was conducted by the University of Sao Paulo and published in the BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health.

Why Plant-Based Diets Could Lower Infection Risk

The researchers suggest that plant-based dietary patterns rich in antioxidants, phytosterols, and polyphenols may positively affect immune function and exhibit direct antiviral properties. These nutrients found in a plant-based diet could potentially reduce the chance of COVID-19 infection by more than a third. Nevertheless, this conclusion has sparked debate among scientists, with some disputing the claims due to the study’s small sample size and the uncertainties inherent in observational studies.

Implications for Public Health Recommendations

If further research supports these findings, it could have significant implications for public health recommendations and individuals considering dietary choices in the context of the pandemic. While the study promotes the practice of following plant-based diets to potentially lower the risk of COVID-19 infection, it’s important to remember that balanced nutrition and a healthy lifestyle go hand in hand with any dietary choices.

0
Food Health
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
29 mins ago
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
The dawn of a new year often ushers in a tide of health-focused resolutions. Among the most common are vows to consume healthier food, increase physical activity, and reduce alcohol intake. Initiatives like Dry January, which encourages alcohol abstinence, are widely adopted. Yet, many find the challenge of incorporating the USDA’s recommended quantities of vegetables
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
Coca-Cola Unveils Yellow Cap for Passover and AI-Created Y3000 Zero Sugar
1 hour ago
Coca-Cola Unveils Yellow Cap for Passover and AI-Created Y3000 Zero Sugar
Inconsistent Actions on Baby Food Brands Questioned Amidst Aptamil Controversy
2 hours ago
Inconsistent Actions on Baby Food Brands Questioned Amidst Aptamil Controversy
CES 2024: AI-Powered Kitchen Gadgets Transform Cooking, Bartending
53 mins ago
CES 2024: AI-Powered Kitchen Gadgets Transform Cooking, Bartending
Brisk It Unveils Revolutionary Grilling Products at CES 2024
1 hour ago
Brisk It Unveils Revolutionary Grilling Products at CES 2024
Vietnamese Desserts Sweeten Tokyo's Culinary Scene
1 hour ago
Vietnamese Desserts Sweeten Tokyo's Culinary Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
27 seconds
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
2 mins
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
4 mins
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
5 mins
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
9 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
12 mins
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
12 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
15 mins
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
16 mins
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app