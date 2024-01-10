Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk

A recent study conducted by Brazilian researchers suggests that following a plant-based diet, such as veganism or vegetarianism, may lower the risk of COVID-19 infection and severe symptoms. The study found that plant-based participants had a significantly lower rate of COVID-19 infection and were less likely to experience moderate or severe illness compared to their omnivorous counterparts. However, it’s crucial to note that this is an observational study and requires further research to confirm causality and understand the underlying mechanisms.

Plant-Based Diet and COVID-19: The Study

The study, which observed over 700 adult volunteers, found that those following a plant-based diet were 39% less likely to contract COVID-19. The plant-based group also reported higher physical activity levels and lower average BMI, indicating overall healthier lifestyle choices. However, the severity of symptoms between omnivores and vegetarians did not differ significantly after accounting for other influential factors. This groundbreaking research was conducted by the University of Sao Paulo and published in the BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health.

Why Plant-Based Diets Could Lower Infection Risk

The researchers suggest that plant-based dietary patterns rich in antioxidants, phytosterols, and polyphenols may positively affect immune function and exhibit direct antiviral properties. These nutrients found in a plant-based diet could potentially reduce the chance of COVID-19 infection by more than a third. Nevertheless, this conclusion has sparked debate among scientists, with some disputing the claims due to the study’s small sample size and the uncertainties inherent in observational studies.

Implications for Public Health Recommendations

If further research supports these findings, it could have significant implications for public health recommendations and individuals considering dietary choices in the context of the pandemic. While the study promotes the practice of following plant-based diets to potentially lower the risk of COVID-19 infection, it’s important to remember that balanced nutrition and a healthy lifestyle go hand in hand with any dietary choices.