Streamside Family Restaurant Relocates to Potter Township for Expanded Menu Options

Two years after its successful launch, Streamside Family Restaurant, celebrated for its delicious subs, sandwiches, pizza, and more, has announced plans to relocate. The family-owned eatery will move six miles west to a new location in Potter Township, near Centre Hall, marking a new chapter in its service to the local community.

Advertisment

Reasons Behind the Move

According to co-owner Rudy Seles, the decision to relocate stemmed from the expiration of their lease in Gregg Township and the availability of a promising new space in Centre Hall. The new address, 2782 Earlystown Road, offers comparable size to their original location but features a larger kitchen, enabling an expansion of their menu. The new venue, previously occupied by South Philly Cheesesteaks, is strategically located next to the Earlystown Diner and Centre Herd Health Services, potentially attracting a larger customer base.

What to Expect at the New Location

Advertisment

Seles, who operates the restaurant alongside his wife Jennifer, shared their excitement about the move and the opportunity it presents for menu expansion. The larger kitchen space will be equipped with a grill and fryer, paving the way for new offerings such as fried chicken and french fries. While retaining its popular items like strombolis, salads, subs, and pizzas, the restaurant aims to enhance its dining experience by utilizing the back entrance for both customer entry and takeout services.

Customer Engagement and Future Updates

Streamside Family Restaurant is actively engaging with its customer base through social media, particularly Facebook, where updates about the relocation process and the exact opening date in April are being shared. The final day of operation at the current Gregg Township location is tentatively set for March 16, with the team looking forward to welcoming patrons at the new spot in Potter Township. This move not only signifies the restaurant's growth but also its commitment to serving and expanding its community reach.

As Streamside Family Restaurant embarks on this exciting transition, the anticipation among local food enthusiasts grows. The move is not just a change of location; it represents an evolution in the dining experience offered by Rudy and Jennifer Seles. With a promise of expanded menu options and the same beloved recipes, the restaurant's future in Potter Township looks bright, ready to continue its legacy of serving hearty, American-style meals to its dedicated clientele.