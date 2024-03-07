Stonewall Kitchen Recalls Gluten-Free Doughnut Mix Due to Undeclared Wheat Allergen

York, Maine, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonewall Kitchen has announced a voluntary recall of a specific lot of their Gluten Free Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut Mix due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, specifically wheat, which poses a serious risk to individuals with allergies or severe sensitivity to wheat or gluten.

The recall follows a consumer report of an allergic reaction, prompting an investigation that confirmed wheat was mistakenly included in packages labeled gluten-free.

Immediate Recall Action

The affected product was sold nationwide through Stonewall Kitchen's retail stores, its website, and third-party wholesalers such as specialty grocers and gourmet food shops. The recall specifically targets lots that were identified to contain wheat due to a packaging error. Stonewall Kitchen is cooperating with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in conducting this recall to prevent any further health risks. Consumers who have purchased the affected product and have a wheat allergy or sensitivity are urged to discontinue use immediately and return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumer Safety and Response

One illness has been reported in connection with this recall, highlighting the importance of the swift action taken by Stonewall Kitchen. The company has made it clear that there is no risk to consumers who do not have a wheat allergy or sensitivity; however, those individuals may also return the product for a full refund if they choose to do so. For returns and further information, Stonewall Kitchen has directed consumers to their Premier Guest Services via email or phone. This proactive approach underscores the company's commitment to consumer safety and satisfaction.

Next Steps and Preventative Measures

Moving forward, Stonewall Kitchen has pledged to reinforce its packaging and quality control processes to prevent similar issues. This event serves as a reminder of the critical importance of accurate labeling, especially for products intended for consumers with dietary restrictions. The recall, while limited in scope, emphasizes the need for continuous vigilance and adherence to safety standards within the food industry.

This recall event, while unfortunate, offers an opportunity for both Stonewall Kitchen and the wider food industry to reassess and strengthen their safety and quality control measures. It also highlights the importance of prompt and transparent communication with consumers, regulatory bodies, and the public in maintaining trust and ensuring public health and safety.