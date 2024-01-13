en English
Food

Stomp Out Hunger Campaign Raises $71,000 for Idaho Foodbank

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
Stomp Out Hunger Campaign Raises $71,000 for Idaho Foodbank

The annual Stomp Out Hunger campaign, orchestrated by Idaho’s Stinker Stores, has made a significant stride in battling food insecurity in the region. The campaign successfully raised a commendable $71,000, which is estimated to provide a staggering 213,000 meals via The Idaho Foodbank. This fruitful endeavor has been a beacon of hope for Idahoans since its inception in 2010.

Victorious in Victor

The fundraising campaign saw the participation of Stinker Stores’ customers and employees, who contributed wholeheartedly to this noble cause. The campaign was structured as a friendly competition, with the store in Victor, Idaho, emerging triumphant by raising the highest amount of $2,070.

Championing Change

Charley Jones, the proud owner of Stinker Stores, expressed his gratitude for the support received from the community. Jones highlighted the importance of the ongoing partnership with The Idaho Foodbank, emphasising that such collaborations are instrumental in supporting Idahoans grappling with food insecurity. The check presentation marking the end of this year’s fundraising efforts was aptly held at the Idaho Steelheads Game, symbolizing the team spirit and collective effort behind the campaign.

A Lifeline for the Food Insecure

Randy Ford, the President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank, reciprocated the sentiment. Ford acknowledged the significance of partnerships like these in bolstering the food bank’s efforts to aid those in need. The Idaho Foodbank also provides a Food Assistance Locator, a vital tool for those seeking food aid, reinforcing its commitment to fight hunger in the region.

Food
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

