Steep Markups on Food Delivery Apps Exposed in Recent Study

In an era where convenience is king, the rise of food delivery apps has transformed the way we dine. However, a recent study by Finance Buzz has thrown the spotlight on a less palatable aspect of this modern dining revolution: the significant markups for orders made through delivery services. The study placed the magnifying glass on popular delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Postmates, painting a stark picture of the disparity between in-store and delivery prices.

Chick-fil-A: The Crown of Markups

Using a sample of 10 food orders from 11 popular restaurant chains, the study set out to compare in-store prices with those on delivery apps. The findings were staggering. Chick-fil-A emerged as the restaurant with the highest delivery markups, with prices ballooning to 82% to 149% more than in-store prices, depending on the delivery service used.

Starbucks and Dunkin: Close Contenders

Hot on the heels of Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Dunkin were found to have the second highest markups. Customers using delivery services found themselves paying 52% to 102% more than they would if they enjoyed their coffee and pastries in-store.

Cava and Jason's Deli: A Tie in the Markup Race

The third spot was a tie between Mediterranean food chain Cava and sandwich shop Jason's Deli, with markups between 47% and 87%. This discrepancy serves as a stark reminder of the hidden cost of convenience when using these delivery services.

Postmates, DoorDash, GrubHub: The Delivery Markup Champions

When it comes to the delivery services themselves, Postmates generally had the highest fees, charging customers up to 105% more than in-store menu prices. DoorDash and GrubHub followed closely, securing the second and third spots for the highest markups, respectively. In contrast, Uber Eats had the lowest relative increase, with a markup of 80% over in-store prices.

The study serves as an eye-opener, revealing the hefty price tag that comes with the convenience of food delivery services. While the findings may not deter the die-hard fans of delivery apps, it certainly provides food for thought for the budget-conscious consumer.