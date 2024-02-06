Station Restaurant in Bloomfield to Close After Nine Years: A Farewell to Culinary Excellence

For nearly a decade, Station, an esteemed restaurant in Bloomfield, has been a cornerstone of the community's gastronomic scene. However, it is set to draw its curtains on February 16, marking the end of a successful nine-year tenure. The decision is rooted in the relocation plans of Chef Curtis Gamble, the owner and driving force behind the restaurant, who has chosen to embark on a new journey in Tennessee.

A Farewell to Culinary Excellence

Station, a beacon of modern American cuisine nestled at 4744 Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood, has been a testament to Gamble's culinary prowess and innovative spirit. Despite a remarkable run and robust team collaboration, Gamble has decided to move on, leaving behind a legacy interwoven with the tastes and experiences of the Bloomfield community. The acclaimed chef has clarified that he does not have immediate plans to open a new restaurant in his new home, Tennessee.

Final Services and Special Events

Station's last full day of service will be on February 16, followed by a celebratory closing party on February 17. Until the final day, Chef Gamble is committed to preserving the restaurant's high standards, anticipating that the farewell dinners, particularly on weekends, will be fully booked. He encourages patrons to make their reservations on weeknights to ensure they get a chance to experience Station's unique offerings one last time.

Pop-Up Events and Future Endeavors

Even as the restaurant prepares to close, it continues to create memorable experiences for its patrons. Station plans to host pop-up events throughout the spring, featuring some of its most popular dishes and cocktails. These events will allow customers to savor the culinary delights that made Station a beloved local favorite. Updates on these pop-up events will be shared on Station's social media platforms, keeping the community connected even as the restaurant bids adieu.