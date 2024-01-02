en English
Food

Starbucks Unveils Winter Menu with New Offerings and Returning Favorites

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Starbucks Unveils Winter Menu with New Offerings and Returning Favorites

Starbucks, the global coffee giant, has introduced its winter menu, available in all of its locations and drive-thrus across the UK from Thursday, January 4. The new menu is a vibrant blend of innovative and classic offerings, with the Caramel White Chocolate Blondie and Almond Biscotti Oat Latte taking center stage.

Winter Menu Highlights

The winter menu showcases the return of some fan favorites alongside new, exciting options. These include the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Pistachio Latte, Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, Potato Cheddar Chive Bakes, Chicken Maple Butter Egg Sandwich, and Vanilla Bean Custard Danish. The menu also features a special Valentine’s Day Cake Pop, adding a dash of romance to the winter season.

The much-anticipated Oleato drinks, infused with Partanna cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil, will be available later in the month, starting from January 30. This follows last year’s introduction of the unique olive oil-infused coffee drinks, which received a flurry of mixed reviews.

Celebrating 20 Years of Peppermint Mocha

For Starbucks customers in the United States, the menu also heralds the return of the Peppermint Mocha, a seasonal classic that’s celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Other returning beverages include the Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, and Irish Cream Cold Brew, all of which have emerged as winter season staples over the years.

Convenience with Digital and Delivery Options

Apart from the in-store and drive-thru availability, Starbucks has made its winter menu accessible through the Starbucks UK app and various delivery services. With over 630 stores offering delivery options through Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Uber Eats, customers can enjoy their favorite Starbucks drink or snack without stepping out of their homes.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

