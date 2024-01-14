en English
Business

Starbucks Shuffles Locations at Eaton Centre, Makes Way for % Arabica

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Starbucks Shuffles Locations at Eaton Centre, Makes Way for % Arabica

The bustling Eaton Centre in Toronto is undergoing a major change in its coffee landscape. The high-profile Starbucks kiosk, a long-standing caffeine hub for shoppers, is closing its doors. However, Starbucks fanatics can breathe a sigh of relief as the company has announced the opening of two new stores within the same complex.

Starbucks’ Strategic Move

Replacing the popular kiosk, Starbucks plans to enhance its presence with two new locations. The first store will be conveniently located near the mall’s entrance, boasting a spacious area of 1,702 square feet. The second store, on the other hand, will be nestled in a 1,692 square foot space on the lower level, snug between Lindt and Oak + Fort.

This strategic move by Starbucks aims to offer its patrons a more immersive and expansive coffee experience, as opposed to the quick coffee-to-go service typically associated with kiosks.

The Rise of % Arabica

While Starbucks is spreading its wings within the mall, the vacated kiosk won’t remain idle. It’s set to welcome the latest outpost of the Japanese coffee brand, % Arabica. This will mark one of several new % Arabica locations in Canada, following the brand’s successful launch at Yorkdale Mall in 2022, and a subsequent opening at Union Station.

The expansion of % Arabica is a testament to the vision of its founder, Kenneth Shoji, who aspired for his brand to permeate diverse cultures and locations across the globe. The addition of % Arabica to the Eaton Centre’s consumer-friendly environment is being celebrated by the city’s coffee connoisseurs.

Implications for Eaton Centre and its Patrons

The shift in the coffee landscape at Eaton Centre is more than just a change of signage. It signifies the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers, who are now more open to exploring new brands and coffee experiences. While Starbucks remains a favourite, the entrance of % Arabica presents an exciting new option for the discerning coffee lovers of Toronto.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

