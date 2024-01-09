en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Stanley Tucci to Host New Culinary Docuseries: ‘Tucci – The Heart of Italy’

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Stanley Tucci to Host New Culinary Docuseries: ‘Tucci – The Heart of Italy’

Renowned actor and food enthusiast, Stanley Tucci, is back in the culinary limelight with a brand new docuseries aimed at delving into the heart of Italy’s diverse gastronomic culture. Following the cancellation of his CNN show ‘Searching for Italy’, Tucci’s next project, tentatively titled ‘Tucci – The Heart of Italy‘, will be a journey through the country’s distinctive regional cuisines. With the backing of National Geographic and in partnership with BBC Studios, the show is set to begin production in January 2024.

A Closer Look at Italy’s Culinary Landscape

The series will comprise of ten episodes, each dedicated to exploring different Italian regions such as Sicily, Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto, Marche, and Lazio. Viewers will join Tucci on an immersive journey that promises to reveal unexplored facets of Italy’s beloved cuisine. The show endeavors to highlight the local flavors and stories, offering audiences a deeper connection to Italy’s culture and cuisine through engaging interactions with a variety of individuals who contribute to the nation’s gastronomy.

From ‘Searching for Italy’ to ‘The Heart of Italy’

Tucci’s previous series, ‘Searching for Italy’, showcased the culinary delights of Italy’s regions, with dishes like creamy carbonara, pasta à la Norma, and risotto in Milan featured prominently. Despite its cancellation by CNN, the show has seen a surge in popularity, currently streaming on multiple platforms and climbing 412 places on the JustWatch Daily Streaming Charts. Tucci’s latest endeavor, however, promises to delve deeper, unearthing the rich versatility of Italian cuisine through the people and dishes he encounters on his journey.

Anticipating a Gastronomic Adventure

While no premiere date has been set for ‘Tucci – The Heart of Italy’, the anticipation is palpable. The actor expressed his excitement about the venture, which aims to uncover new discoveries in Italy’s gastronomic culture. As the show begins production this month, viewers around the world are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to be transported to Italy’s rich culinary landscape through Tucci’s gastronomic adventure.

0
Food Italy Travel & Tourism
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
20 seconds ago
Bay Area Craft Breweries: Navigating Challenges in a Post-Pandemic Landscape
The craft beer industry, particularly in the Bay Area, has faced a tempestuous year, grappling with the lingering aftermath of the pandemic. The situation has been exacerbated by evolving consumer trends, supply chain disruptions, and a discernible shift in the drinking habits of the younger demographic. Facing a Changing Landscape For many breweries, the most
Bay Area Craft Breweries: Navigating Challenges in a Post-Pandemic Landscape
Bitchin' Kitten Brewery Unveils Girl Scout Inspired Beers
33 mins ago
Bitchin' Kitten Brewery Unveils Girl Scout Inspired Beers
Miller Lite Introduces Beer Mints for Dry January: A Novelty or a Miss?
37 mins ago
Miller Lite Introduces Beer Mints for Dry January: A Novelty or a Miss?
Feral Slice Pizza: A Taste of Resilience and Freedom
17 mins ago
Feral Slice Pizza: A Taste of Resilience and Freedom
Dewey's Pizza Revives Beloved Bleu Ribbon Pizza for Limited Time
24 mins ago
Dewey's Pizza Revives Beloved Bleu Ribbon Pizza for Limited Time
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
25 mins ago
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
Latest Headlines
World News
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
20 seconds
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
37 seconds
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
55 seconds
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
1 min
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research
2 mins
CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research
Family Faces Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis, Strengthening Father-Daughter Bond
2 mins
Family Faces Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis, Strengthening Father-Daughter Bond
FFCI Organizes Optical Mission for Isabela Police, Continues Humanitarian Work
2 mins
FFCI Organizes Optical Mission for Isabela Police, Continues Humanitarian Work
'The Hags': Minnesota Women's Annual Pilgrimage to NFL Stadiums
2 mins
'The Hags': Minnesota Women's Annual Pilgrimage to NFL Stadiums
Bigg Boss 17 Controversy Unfolds Amid Wellness and Entertainment News
2 mins
Bigg Boss 17 Controversy Unfolds Amid Wellness and Entertainment News
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
1 min
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app