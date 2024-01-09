Stanley Tucci to Host New Culinary Docuseries: ‘Tucci – The Heart of Italy’

Renowned actor and food enthusiast, Stanley Tucci, is back in the culinary limelight with a brand new docuseries aimed at delving into the heart of Italy’s diverse gastronomic culture. Following the cancellation of his CNN show ‘Searching for Italy’, Tucci’s next project, tentatively titled ‘Tucci – The Heart of Italy‘, will be a journey through the country’s distinctive regional cuisines. With the backing of National Geographic and in partnership with BBC Studios, the show is set to begin production in January 2024.

A Closer Look at Italy’s Culinary Landscape

The series will comprise of ten episodes, each dedicated to exploring different Italian regions such as Sicily, Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto, Marche, and Lazio. Viewers will join Tucci on an immersive journey that promises to reveal unexplored facets of Italy’s beloved cuisine. The show endeavors to highlight the local flavors and stories, offering audiences a deeper connection to Italy’s culture and cuisine through engaging interactions with a variety of individuals who contribute to the nation’s gastronomy.

From ‘Searching for Italy’ to ‘The Heart of Italy’

Tucci’s previous series, ‘Searching for Italy’, showcased the culinary delights of Italy’s regions, with dishes like creamy carbonara, pasta à la Norma, and risotto in Milan featured prominently. Despite its cancellation by CNN, the show has seen a surge in popularity, currently streaming on multiple platforms and climbing 412 places on the JustWatch Daily Streaming Charts. Tucci’s latest endeavor, however, promises to delve deeper, unearthing the rich versatility of Italian cuisine through the people and dishes he encounters on his journey.

Anticipating a Gastronomic Adventure

While no premiere date has been set for ‘Tucci – The Heart of Italy’, the anticipation is palpable. The actor expressed his excitement about the venture, which aims to uncover new discoveries in Italy’s gastronomic culture. As the show begins production this month, viewers around the world are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to be transported to Italy’s rich culinary landscape through Tucci’s gastronomic adventure.