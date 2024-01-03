St. Regis Deer Valley’s The Vintage Room Opens for its Third Season

The St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, has re-opened the doors of its popular après-ski destination, The Vintage Room, for the third season. This unique 1600 square-foot venue, nestled amidst the snow-clad landscape, can be accessed via skis, a wooden walkway, or the exclusive funicular, a feature unique to North American ski resorts.

Design and Ambience: A Blend of Modern and Rustic

The Vintage Room’s interior is a seamless blend of modern and rustic aesthetics. Modern chandeliers sparkle against the backdrop of the snowy environs, casting a warm, welcoming glow. A 30-foot wooden bar is the room’s centerpiece, surrounded by lounge and table seating, including two raised VIP areas that provide an optimal vantage point for people-watching. For those who prefer to bask in the beauty of Park City’s often blue skies, the outdoor deck and fire pit provide a cozy retreat.

Upscale Menu and Lively Atmosphere

Executive Chef Pierson Shields has crafted a menu that offers a culinary trip to the patrons. Upscale items like Caviar Chips Crème Fraîche and Pepper Seared Yellowfin Tuna are a few of the gourmet offerings. The venue is not just a feast for the palate, but also a treat for the senses. DJs spin lively tunes most afternoons, creating an atmosphere that’s perfect for relaxing after a day on the slopes. The dress code is ski wear or après ski chic, adding to the vibrant, winter holiday vibe.

Exclusive Reservations and More Dining Options

Guests seeking a more exclusive experience can make reservations for the VIP areas online or by phone. The Vintage Room is part of The St. Regis Deer Valley’s array of dining options, which also includes the award-winning seafood restaurant RIME, the high-design Italian eatery La Stellina, Brasserie 7452, and the sophisticated Astor Bar.