St. Patrick's 2024: Feast on Deals from Krispy Kreme to Hooters Across the US

St. Patrick's Day 2024 is not just about sporting green or hunting for leprechauns; it's also a golden opportunity to enjoy some delicious deals on food and drinks across various restaurants in the United States. From the iconic green-dyed beers to themed treats, businesses are rolling out a host of specials to mark this festive occasion. According to recent surveys, a significant portion of Americans plan to celebrate, with many looking forward to enjoying these deals with family and friends.

Advertisment

Where to Find the Best Deals

For those with a sweet tooth, Krispy Kreme is offering free green Original Glazed donuts to anyone wearing green, ensuring a tasty start to the celebrations. Not to be outdone, Hooters is catering to the appetites of sports and wing enthusiasts with a deal of 16 boneless wings and fries for $16, perfect for enjoying the first wave of March Madness basketball alongside St. Patrick's Day festivities. Meanwhile, fast-food aficionados can head over to White Castle, where a special coupon unlocks four sliders for the price of two, doubling the joy without pinching the pocket. Beverage lovers are in for a treat as well, with Raising Cane's introducing Leprechaun Lemonade, adding a festive twist to their menu.

Special Menu Items and Limited-Time Offers

Advertisment

Aside from the traditional discounts, several eateries are spicing up their menus with limited-time offerings that celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick's Day. Carvel is tempting ice cream cake aficionados with a St. Patrick's Day version of its Cookie Puss cake, while Arby's adds a minty twist to its menu with the Mint Chocolate Shake. For those looking for a unique fusion, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop presents green dumplings filled with corned beef and cabbage, available exclusively on St. Patrick's Day. Not to be left out, Bar Louie restaurants are enhancing the holiday cheer with $3 green beers, $4 Jameson Sidecars, and $5 Guinness draughts over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Style

As St. Patrick's Day 2024 approaches, it's clear that whether you're in the mood for a festive drink, a hearty meal, or a sweet treat, there's something for everyone. These deals not only offer a way to save some green but also provide a chance to partake in the joy and camaraderie that define this beloved holiday. So, don your green attire, gather your friends and family, and make the most of this St. Patrick's Day by indulging in these delightful offers.