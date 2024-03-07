St. John Catholic School Sixth Graders Discover Maple Syrup Wonders at Hartman Reserve

Students from St. John Catholic School experienced the delightful process of making maple syrup firsthand during a field trip to Hartman Reserve Nature Center. Led by Black Hawk County Conservation Naturalist Katie Klus, about a dozen sixth graders delved into the art and science of maple syrup production, a timely educational adventure aligning with the 38th annual Maple Syrup Festival.

From Tree to Treat: The Maple Syrup Journey

The students embarked on their syrup-making journey outside the Sugar Shack, where Klus explained the initial steps of collecting sap and the importance of keeping it cold to prevent spoilage. Inside the shack, amidst the scent of maple and the warmth of the fire, the process came to life. Klus demonstrated how sap transforms into syrup through a two-part boiler system, emphasizing the role of a calibrated candy thermometer in determining the perfect moment for maple syrup.

Sampling Nature's Sweetness

A highlight for the students was the tasting session, where they compared partially cooked sap to the final maple syrup product. Sixth grader Kelby Corkery noted the difference between the initial sweet yet watery taste and the richer flavor of the finished syrup. The hands-on experience not only educated the students on syrup making but also allowed them to appreciate the nuances of natural versus store-bought maple syrup.

Challenges and Adaptations in Syrup Production

The unusually warm winter presented challenges for tapping sugar maple trees, with Klus noting a delay in starting the tapping process. This year's lower sugar percentages and the impact of weather on sap collection highlighted the delicate balance of nature involved in syrup production. Despite these obstacles, Hartman Reserve's unique geography offered some respite, underscoring the adaptability required in the face of changing environmental conditions.

As the students concluded their field trip with a hike to check on tapped trees and received Mason jars of partially cooked sap to finish at home, the experience transcended a simple field trip. It became a valuable lesson in environmental education, the science behind food production, and the importance of adapting to nature's rhythm. The 38th annual Maple Syrup Festival at Hartman Reserve not only promises a sweet treat for the community but also serves as a testament to the enduring charm and challenges of maple syrup production.