en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

St Ives, Cambridgeshire: A Hidden Gem in the UK’s Crown

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
St Ives, Cambridgeshire: A Hidden Gem in the UK’s Crown

Unassuming yet radiant, St Ives in Cambridgeshire is a beacon of charm often overlooked in the shadow of its famous namesake in Cornwall. This bustling commuter town, formerly known as Slepe, has nonetheless garnered recognition as one of the best places to live in the UK, an accolade it bears with quiet pride.

A Cornucopia of Cultural and Historical Riches

At the heart of St Ives’s cultural appeal is the venerable Norris Museum. As it approaches its centennial, the museum continues to be a significant venue showcasing the rich tapestry of Huntingdonshire’s history. Visitors are treated to a myriad of exhibits, with the crown jewel being the Muddy Hoard – an awe-inspiring collection of over 9,200 Roman coins.

Scenic Splendour and Market Marvels

Complementing the town’s historical allure is the picturesque Great Ouse River. A boat ride on its tranquil waters offers a vista of scenic beauty that captivatingly intertwines with the town’s quaint charm. Every Monday, St Ives’s sizable farmers market comes alive, offering a cornucopia of fresh produce and goods that reflects the town’s agricultural heritage and commitment to sustainability.

Culinary Delights and Quaint Watering Holes

For food connoisseurs, St Ives presents a tantalising array of culinary options. Highly-rated restaurants such as Amore, Vadi Kitchen, Di Rita’s at No 2, and Nuts Bistro cater to diverse palates with their exquisite offerings. Pub enthusiasts are spoilt for choice with places like Floods Tavern by the river, The Royal Oak in the town centre, and The Swan & Angel, a Wetherspoon’s establishment. Dog-lovers are also catered to, with dog-friendly pubs like The White Hart and Nelsons Head offering a warm welcome to our four-legged friends.

Affordable Living and Accessibility

St Ives offers a more affordable living option compared to the capital, with an average home price of £320,000, significantly below the London average of £724,000. While the town does not boast a train station, it is easily accessible from London by car in just under two hours. Accommodations can be conveniently booked through platforms like Trainline, Hotels.com, and Booking.com, ensuring a hassle-free visit to this charming town.

0
Food Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
24 mins ago
Top 10 Announced for Kent & Medway Food & Drink Awards' Pub/Bar of the Year
In an exciting development for the region’s hospitality industry, the first Kent & Medway Food & Drink Awards are underway. Led by KM Media Group and sponsored by Café Nucleus, the awards have received a host of nominations across various categories. The focus today is on one of the most anticipated categories – the Pub/Bar
Top 10 Announced for Kent & Medway Food & Drink Awards' Pub/Bar of the Year
Wetherspoon's Moon and Starfish Sees Dip in Food Hygiene Rating, Commits to Bounce Back
1 hour ago
Wetherspoon's Moon and Starfish Sees Dip in Food Hygiene Rating, Commits to Bounce Back
RPM Bakehouse Brings Its Renowned Baked Delights to Toronto
1 hour ago
RPM Bakehouse Brings Its Renowned Baked Delights to Toronto
Otis Spunkmeyer Unveils Festive Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Pink Cookie for Valentine's Day
27 mins ago
Otis Spunkmeyer Unveils Festive Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Pink Cookie for Valentine's Day
Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman
47 mins ago
Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman
Pakistan Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations: Factories Sealed, Goods Confiscated
59 mins ago
Pakistan Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations: Factories Sealed, Goods Confiscated
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
6 seconds
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
12 seconds
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
4 mins
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
6 mins
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
18 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
20 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
21 mins
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
22 mins
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
22 mins
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
3 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app