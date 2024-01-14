St Ives, Cambridgeshire: A Hidden Gem in the UK’s Crown

Unassuming yet radiant, St Ives in Cambridgeshire is a beacon of charm often overlooked in the shadow of its famous namesake in Cornwall. This bustling commuter town, formerly known as Slepe, has nonetheless garnered recognition as one of the best places to live in the UK, an accolade it bears with quiet pride.

A Cornucopia of Cultural and Historical Riches

At the heart of St Ives’s cultural appeal is the venerable Norris Museum. As it approaches its centennial, the museum continues to be a significant venue showcasing the rich tapestry of Huntingdonshire’s history. Visitors are treated to a myriad of exhibits, with the crown jewel being the Muddy Hoard – an awe-inspiring collection of over 9,200 Roman coins.

Scenic Splendour and Market Marvels

Complementing the town’s historical allure is the picturesque Great Ouse River. A boat ride on its tranquil waters offers a vista of scenic beauty that captivatingly intertwines with the town’s quaint charm. Every Monday, St Ives’s sizable farmers market comes alive, offering a cornucopia of fresh produce and goods that reflects the town’s agricultural heritage and commitment to sustainability.

Culinary Delights and Quaint Watering Holes

For food connoisseurs, St Ives presents a tantalising array of culinary options. Highly-rated restaurants such as Amore, Vadi Kitchen, Di Rita’s at No 2, and Nuts Bistro cater to diverse palates with their exquisite offerings. Pub enthusiasts are spoilt for choice with places like Floods Tavern by the river, The Royal Oak in the town centre, and The Swan & Angel, a Wetherspoon’s establishment. Dog-lovers are also catered to, with dog-friendly pubs like The White Hart and Nelsons Head offering a warm welcome to our four-legged friends.

Affordable Living and Accessibility

St Ives offers a more affordable living option compared to the capital, with an average home price of £320,000, significantly below the London average of £724,000. While the town does not boast a train station, it is easily accessible from London by car in just under two hours. Accommodations can be conveniently booked through platforms like Trainline, Hotels.com, and Booking.com, ensuring a hassle-free visit to this charming town.