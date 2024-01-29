SRTF Approves Phase VII of Food Security Project to Aid Aleppo's Northern Governorate

In a significant move towards enhancing food security, the Management Committee of the Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) has approved Phase VII of the Food Security project. This initiative, named the "Complementary Project for Enhancing Food Security in the North of Aleppo Governorate," aims to replenish stocks of soft wheat, ensuring the continuous availability of flour for bakeries, and subsequently, bread for the populace, particularly those regions densely populated by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Addressing the Challenges of Low Cereal Production

The project is a strategic response to the challenges posed by the escalating conflict, climate change, frequent droughts, and the aftermath of the Northern Syria earthquake in February 2023, which have collectively resulted in unstable and low cereal crop production and yield. By providing 4,000 MT of soft wheat, the SRTF aims to create an optimal blend with the previously procured local hard wheat. This mixture will then be milled into flour at six SRTF-supported mills.

Strengthening the Bread Supply Chain

Once the wheat is milled into flour, it will be supplied to five bakeries for the production and distribution of bread across seven locations. Eng. Hani Khabbaz, the Director General of SRTF, expressed confidence that the project would bolster the continuity of the bread supply chain, stimulate local farmers to re-engage with the local markets, and ensure the sustainability of wheat yield and bread production.

Impacting Lives, Building Sustainability

Backed by a robust budget of EUR 1.38 million, the project is projected to have a widespread impact, benefitting around 300,000 monthly beneficiaries over its eight-month duration, which includes six months of post-implementation monitoring and evaluation. Beyond the immediate benefits, the project aspires to improve overall food security, reactivate the economy, and support long-term sustainability in the region.