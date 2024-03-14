Sri Lankan 'Dosa Man' Captivates New York, Wins Vendy Award with Street Cart Delights

What is the first dish that comes to your mind when we say South Indian cuisine? The obvious answer is dosa. These paper-thin, crispy pancakes impress the guests with their humble taste and texture and make for a wholesome meal when paired with chutney and sambhar.

So much so that this South Indian delicacy has broken all the barriers, impressing foodies from across the globe. In this article, we will introduce you to a dosa seller from New York, who serves the delicacy in his cart in Manhattan's Washington Square Park. In fact, according to the Eaters New York, this NY Dosas cart has also been attracting guests and media attention for decades. And guess what, he is now popularly known as the 'Dosa Man' among New Yorkers.

From Sri Lanka to New York: The Journey of the Dosa Man

According to the Eaters, Kandaswamy Thirukumar, also known as the 'Dosa Man', of Sri Lankan origin, opened his dosa cart in 2001. He says that a lot of people used to tell him that it was not going to work out, but "I didn't give up. I tried my best". And today, reportedly, his fan following goes far beyond its immediate neighbourhood in New York suburbs, and adjoining states. Kandaswamy Thirukumar was honoured with the coveted Vendy Award in 2007 - New York's annual competition for the Best Street Food Vendor. It is also ranked as one of the top 20 food carts in New York by the New York Magazine. Moreover, he is listed in guidebooks of 42 countries. "I want dosa to be eaten sort of internationally," the Dosa Man explains, as per the Open Magazine.

What's on the Menu?

According to the NY Dosas website, the food here is purely vegetarian and gluten-free. The menu includes the classic masala dosa, special Pondicherry dosa, uttapam, idli, samosas, and more. You will also find here roti-sabzi and Jaffna meal, courtesy of Kandaswamy Thirukumar's Sri Lankan roots. The menu also mentions that all meals come with a cup of sambhar and a side of coconut chutney. As per Google, the cart opens at 11 am and works until 3 pm. However, the Dosa Man, on the official website of NY Dosas, suggests everyone refer to his social media handles to learn more about the working hours of the food cart.

Impacting New York's Culinary Scene

The presence of the NY Dosas cart in Washington Square Park is more than just a food vendor offering delicious, crispy dosas; it's a testament to the cultural diversity and culinary innovation present in New York City. Kandaswamy Thirukumar's journey from a doubtful newcomer to a celebrated street food vendor illustrates the city's ability to embrace and elevate international cuisines. His story is not just about the success of a food cart but about the power of perseverance, the importance of cultural exchange, and the universal love for good food.

The 'Dosa Man' has not only made dosas a sought-after meal in New York but has also become an emblematic figure of hope and ambition for other street food vendors. His achievements serve as a reminder of the potential within every individual to make a significant impact, regardless of the scale of their platform. As New Yorkers continue to queue up for a taste of his renowned dosas, the story of the Dosa Man remains a cherished chapter in the city's diverse culinary narrative, inspiring both locals and visitors alike.