Spokane's No-Li Brewhouse Nominated for USA Today's Best Beer Garden Award

Spokane's No-Li Brewhouse has received an illustrious nomination as one of the Top 10 Best Beer Gardens in America by USA Today. This recognition is part of the USA Today Reader's Choice awards, an interactive platform where readers are granted the opportunity to vote for their favorite beer gardens until February 26th.

Community Engagement and Pride

The Spokane community is encouraged to rally behind No-Li Brewhouse, casting their votes and potentially propelling the local favorite to the number one spot on the list. The spirit of community engagement is palpable, as John Bryant, owner of No-Li Brewhouse, underscores the significance of this nomination not just for the brewhouse, but for the entire Spokane community.

Impact on Spokane's Beer Culture

Bryant goes on to articulate that the nomination itself is a monumental honor, placing Spokane squarely on the map as a sought-after beer destination. This prestige transcends the boundaries of the competition, regardless of whether No-Li emerges as the winner of the award. Through this nomination, Spokane's vibrant beer culture gains national spotlight and esteem.

Awaited Announcement

The anticipation mounts as the end of the voting period draws near. The winners of the USA Today Reader's Choice awards will be announced on March 8th, marking a significant day for beer enthusiasts and the nominated beer gardens alike. As Spokane awaits the results, the nomination alone resonates as a win for the local beer community.