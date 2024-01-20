Spoiled Food Scandal Overshadows Royal Wedding Procession

In a recent media conference, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin, the Acting Minister of Education, addressed the unsettling issue of spoiled take-away food distributed during the grand Royal Wedding Procession. The Minister confirmed that a substantial number of 775 bread buns, allocated for three schools, were found unfit for consumption.

Massive Meal Distribution Overshadowed by Food Spoilage

The Ministry of Education, responsible for overseeing a massive distribution of 23,800 take-away meals for students and an additional 15,700 for civil servants, is grappling with the aftermath of this incident. The spoiled food, which attracted significant attention on various social media platforms, affected meals predominantly prepared for civil servants. However, a number of isolated cases involving student meals were reported as well.

Investigation Underway Amidst Public Concern

Given the heightened public concern raised through vocal social media platforms, the Ministry is anticipated to be delving into the matter. The Acting Minister of Education expressed his sincere apologies for the incident, assuring that the Ministry is implementing measures to safeguard the well-being of the citizens. He highlighted that the Brunei Darussalam Food Authority has been collecting evidence pertinent to the spoilage.

Open Channel for Public to Share Stories

The report also hints at an open channel established for the public to share stories or news related to the incident. By contacting the provided email address, people can contribute to the ongoing investigation and shed more light on the matter. The Ministry of Education has also conducted a thorough follow-up investigation on the suppliers involved, striving to get to the root cause of the incident and prevent any such occurrences in the future.