Spettro: The New Italian Gastropub Captivating the Hudson Valley

With a name that echoes through the Hudson Valley, Spettro is carving out a niche for itself in the bustling food scene of Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County. This newly opened Italian gastropub is elevating the dining experience with its unique menu and cozy ambiance. Nestled at 44 Lagrange Ave, Spettro is more than just another pizza place—it’s a testament to the rich tapestry of Italian cuisine.

Spettro: A Haven for Food Enthusiasts

Spettro’s menu, while encompassing the familiar pizzas and sandwiches, is a song of praises to upscale Italian cuisine, offering pasta dishes that are both sophisticated and hearty. The restaurant also offers a sumptuous Sunday brunch, adding a touch of elegance to the weekend routine. However, the star of Spettro’s menu is its distinctive panuozzos. This pillowy sandwich, made with pizza dough, is a delightful culinary experience that has cemented Spettro’s reputation among food enthusiasts.

Praises for Spettro’s Cuisine

Patrons of Spettro have been generous with their praises. From the melt-in-your-mouth quality of the food to the variety of favorites such as chips with garlic dip, cocktails, and pasta offerings—the consensus is clear: Spettro is a culinary treasure. Standout dishes include the pistachio pasta, steak with frites, scallops, and spaghetti with peppercorns. The pizza, a staple in any Italian restaurant, is also highly regarded.

Service and Atmosphere

Quick and friendly service is a key attribute of the Spettro experience. The gastropub has gained a reputation for its moderate pricing—a testament to its commitment to offering high-end food at accessible prices. It’s this blend of top-tier service and inviting atmosphere that makes Spettro a popular choice for both dinner and lunch.

The restaurant’s growing reputation is reflected in customer reviews, particularly on Yelp, where Spettro is fast becoming a hot topic among food enthusiasts. The gastropub, with its unique offerings and quality cuisine, is attracting those looking for more than the usual fare and eager to try the panuozzos.