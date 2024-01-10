Sparks Restaurant and Bar: Bringing Affordable Gastronomy to Meadville

The bustling Market Street of Meadville is poised to welcome a new culinary destination, Sparks Restaurant and Bar. Owned by John and Shannon Colgrove, the restaurant is set to make its grand opening on Monday, bringing affordable, quality food to the community. The establishment is laden with black and white photographs of Meadville’s past, as well as mementos from local businesses, a testament to the Colgrove’s dedication to making Sparks a communal hub.

A Twist in the Tale

The Colgrove’s venture into the restaurant business took a turn when Cannon’s Chophouse, the previous occupant of their Market Street location, closed down. Initially, the couple had plans to open a diner, but the sudden availability of this prime location led them to pivot their concept, resulting in the birth of Sparks Restaurant and Bar.

Key to Success: Affordable Gastronomy

At the heart of Sparks’ mission is the provision of good food at reasonable prices. The restaurant’s menu, masterminded by their head chef, Shawn Mendez, comprises meals under $20. Mendez, a crucial ingredient in the recipe for Sparks’ success, recommends the haluski, a dish that stands out among an array of affordable yet satisfying meals aimed at fostering loyalty among patrons.

Grand Opening Specials

For its grand opening, Sparks Restaurant and Bar is pulling out all the stops. Attendees can look forward to pocket-friendly offers, including 75-cent chicken wings and $2 bottled beer during specific hours. With these specials, the Colgroves aim to kickstart their goal of crafting an inclusive space for all, much like The Villa, a beloved former restaurant in the area.

As the doors of Sparks Restaurant and Bar swing open, John and Shannon Colgrove eagerly anticipate forging a lasting bond with the Meadville community, one satisfying meal at a time.