Spanish Wine Maestro Agustin Trapero Joins Decanter World Wine Awards Judging Panel

In a captivating fusion of homecoming and recognition, Agustin Trapero, the Spanish-born wine maestro, will ascend the judging panel of the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA). Trapero's journey, marked by an unwavering passion for the world of wine, began in his hometown of El Tiemblo, Spain, and has now come full circle as he prepares to evaluate the finest wines the globe has to offer.

From Homegrown Passion to International Acclaim

Agustin Trapero's fascination with the intricate world of wine can be traced back to his formative years in El Tiemblo, where he was first introduced to the art of winemaking by his grandfather. However, it was not until his move to the United Kingdom in 2001 that his passion truly ignited.

Starting from humble beginnings in London restaurants and Oxford hotels, Trapero rapidly climbed the ranks, driven by an insatiable desire to learn and grow. His dedication paid off in 2008 when he triumphed in the California Wines competition and the New Zealand Winegrowers contest.

A Decade of Excellence

Trapero's illustrious career reached new heights in 2009 when he became the Head Sommelier at the luxurious five-star Andaz hotel in London. His tenure at Launceston Place in Chelsea played a pivotal role in the restaurant earning its first Michelin star.

His expertise in curating exceptional wine lists has not gone unnoticed, with accolades from Tatler and Wine Spectator further cementing his position as a leading figure in the wine industry. Trapero's hands-on experience in vineyards across Europe has only served to deepen his understanding and appreciation of the art of winemaking.

A Spanish Homecoming

Following a successful stint managing the beverage program at the Four Seasons Madrid, Trapero has returned to his Spanish roots. He now offers consultancy services to restaurants and hotels, presents masterclasses, and is vigorously pursuing the prestigious Master Sommelier certification.

With his rich background and numerous accolades, Agustin Trapero is set to bring a unique perspective to the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards judging panel. As the wine world eagerly anticipates the event, Trapero's appointment serves as a testament to the power of passion, determination, and a deep-rooted love for the art of winemaking.

As Agustin Trapero embarks on this new chapter in his career, the wine world will watch with bated breath. His journey from a small town in Spain to the illustrious panel of the Decanter World Wine Awards is a testament to the power of perseverance and the pursuit of one's passions. In the intricate dance of the wine world, Trapero has become a formidable partner, guiding us through the complexities of the grape with grace and expertise.