Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has recently awarded new food hygiene ratings to nine establishments in the Southend borough. The ratings, ranging from zero to five, serve as a measure of food hygiene standards, with five indicating top-tier hygiene practices and zero signaling an urgent need for improvement.

High Scores for Eight Establishments

A total of eight businesses have received the highest rating of five, showcasing their commitment to maintaining excellent hygiene standards. These establishments include Venecci Licensed Coffee Lounge, Namaste Village Southend, Bocca, The Lemon Witch Kitchen, Alvaros, Like2shop, Revolution, and Halfway House Toby Carvery (Thorpe Bay). The ratings were assigned following assessments conducted between December 12, 2022, and January 5, 2023.

One Establishment Receives Lower Rating

However, not all establishments were able to secure the top rating. Toasteas, a popular locale in the borough, received a three out of five rating. This score indicates that while the establishment’s hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, there are some areas in need of improvement. The rating was awarded post an assessment carried out on December 5, 2022.

Significance of the Ratings

These ratings highlight the dedication of these Southend establishments to adhere to high standards of food hygiene, thereby ensuring a safe dining experience for their customers. They are also a testament to the effectiveness of the FSA’s assessment system in promoting and maintaining food hygiene standards across establishments in the region.