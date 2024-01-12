en English
Food

South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses

South London’s boroughs of Lambeth, Lewisham, and Southwark have found themselves under the spotlight for reasons far from flattering. The Food Standards Agency (FSA), the UK’s food safety watchdog, has dealt eight establishments across these districts the lowest possible hygiene rating of 0.

Rating System and the Culprits

The FSA’s rating system ranges from 0 to 5, with 0 signaling urgent need for improvement. The count of eight such establishments is indeed concerning. The list is diverse, featuring a range of businesses from restaurants to butcher shops.

Among those named and shamed, Zana Food Centre in Lambeth stands out, along with Golden Label Fresh LTD and Hasham & Son in Lewisham, both of which have since been dissolved. Hua Xia Oriental Food Specialists, K&K Food Store, and Kerala Gardens Ltd trading as Madras Restaurant in Lewisham have also made the list, along with Xin Long, which has now permanently closed its doors.

Completing the list is the Afrikiko restaurant and nightclub in Southwark.

Responses and Implications

When approached by media outlets for comments, the establishments offered varying responses. This highlights the significance of hygiene ratings and how they can impact businesses. A stark reminder of this is the criticism that a posh Italian restaurant in London faced recently from food critic Jay Rayner. Despite its high-priced menu, the restaurant was castigated for its one-star hygiene rating.

Public Participation and Awareness

The article encourages readers to share their stories and sign up for the latest news in South London. This is an attempt to raise awareness about the importance of hygiene ratings, and to ensure that businesses recognize the gravity of such ratings and the potential impact on their reputation and customer trust.

Food Health United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

