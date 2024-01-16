South Florida's Ocean One Bar & Grille Closes Doors: What's Next?

Ocean One Bar & Grille, a popular restaurant chain in South Florida, has permanently shut its doors across all six locations in the region. The sudden closure has left customers and the local community in suspense as the owners have remained private about the reasons for the shutdown. The restaurant chain's last social media update was on December 19, 2023, from the Delray Marketplace location, promoting their famed chicken wings. A confirmation of the closure, including the notable corner spot at Delray Marketplace, has been received, but the question remains open on what will replace the now-closed Ocean One Bar & Grille.

A History of Issues

The restaurant had previously faced challenges, most notably being shut down twice by state inspectors in May 2021 due to fly infestations. The restaurant chain had invested over $30,000 in measures to address this issue. The health violations undoubtedly tarnished the restaurant's reputation, but it's unclear whether these past problems played a role in the recent closure.

New Eateries on the Horizon

Despite the loss of a long-standing eatery, Delray Marketplace is set to welcome a new culinary addition. Smoke Shack BBQ & Burgers is scheduled to have its grand opening at the end of January. The new eatery promises to lure in patrons with free appetizer samples. As for the former Ocean One Bar & Grille locations, there is currently no information on what establishments will take over these now vacant premises.

The Aftermath of Closure

The abrupt closure of Ocean One Bar & Grille has certainly left a void in South Florida's dining scene, but it has also raised questions about the future of dining establishments in the region. With the restaurant's phone line disconnected, its website redirecting to its sole remaining open location in Las Vegas, and its absence from the shopping center's directory, the silence from the owners of the chain resonates deeply with the local community. Speculation continues to swirl as the region awaits the next chapter in its culinary story.