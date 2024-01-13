en English
Australia

South Australia’s Innovative Bakery Bags Boost Regional Tourism

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
In a novel bid to augment regional tourism, South Australia has introduced ‘bakery bags,’ a creative marketing initiative by the South Australia Tourism Commission. The campaign aligns with the Santos Tour Down Under, a significant cycling event, and is designed to lure road trippers into exploring more of the state’s picturesque regional areas.

Bagging Tourism with Bakeries

Over 50 bakeries across 10 tourism regions will distribute these special bags, emblazoned with motifs of popular routes and destinations. The bags not only carry delectable local baked goods but also serve as an invitation for visitors to delve into southaustralia.com/road-trips for travel inspiration, comprehensive maps, and meticulously planned itineraries for six iconic road trips.

Exploring Iconic Routes

These routes, including the Mighty Murray Way and the Southern Ocean Drive, magnificently showcase the best of South Australia. More than just scenic drives, they promote indigenous products and unique experiences that the state has to offer. The initiative is timed perfectly with the summer peak season and the school holidays, thereby capitalizing on the influx of cycling enthusiasts attending the Santos Tour Down Under.

Boosting Local Business and Economy

Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison, underscored the campaign’s potential to bolster regional businesses, especially in light of a record-high $4.7 billion visitor expenditure in regional South Australia. Local businesses, such as the Uraidla Hotel and Cafe, anticipate a surge in patronage due to the event and the campaign. The bakery bags will feature a diversified range of baked goods, including vegan options, catering to the varied tastes of travelers.

In a concurrent move, Seppeltsfield Road Distillers and Two Hands Wines have joined hands to offer an elevated viewing experience for the Santos Tour Down Under Ziptrak® Men’s Stage 1. The event promises a host of activities for the entire family, such as ‘bike and blend’ mocktails, and an array of gin and wine drinks, further aiming to draw tourists and cycling enthusiasts to the region.

The bakery bag campaign underscores the state’s commitment to strengthening regional tourism and backing local enterprises. It is a testament to South Australia’s innovative approach to tourism marketing, aiming to transform a simple bakery visit into a gateway to the state’s rich cultural and natural treasures.

Australia Food Travel & Tourism
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Australia

