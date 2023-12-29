South African Wine Tasting Championship 2023: A Celebration of the Art of Wine Tasting

South Africa’s burgeoning wine industry reaches a new crescendo with the South African Wine Tasting Championship 2023. The event, brimming with expertise and enthusiasm, witnessed the participation of wine professionals carrying profound knowledge and passion. One such proponent is Cathy van Zyl MW (Master of Wine), whose performance in the first round of the championship, tasting 45 different wines, could be compared to the joy and passion Bob Ross displayed in his painting show.

Wine Tasting: An Art Celebrated

The championship, more than a competition, is a celebration of the art of wine tasting. It’s an event reflective of the cultural significance of wine in South Africa, a country known for its rich wine heritage. Cathy’s evident joy and extensive knowledge in wine tasting not only inspire but also invite others to delve into and appreciate this craft.

Dalene Fourie’s Bi-weekly Wine Newsletter

Adding another feather to South Africa’s wine industry is wine editor Dalene Fourie. She has recently launched a bi-weekly newsletter catering to a wide spectrum of wine enthusiasts. This newsletter, filled with valuable insights, recommendations, and the latest news from the world of wine, promises to be a significant resource for wine producers, learners, and aficionados alike.

