en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

South African Wine Tasting Championship 2023: A Celebration of the Art of Wine Tasting

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:46 am EST
South African Wine Tasting Championship 2023: A Celebration of the Art of Wine Tasting

South Africa’s burgeoning wine industry reaches a new crescendo with the South African Wine Tasting Championship 2023. The event, brimming with expertise and enthusiasm, witnessed the participation of wine professionals carrying profound knowledge and passion. One such proponent is Cathy van Zyl MW (Master of Wine), whose performance in the first round of the championship, tasting 45 different wines, could be compared to the joy and passion Bob Ross displayed in his painting show.

Wine Tasting: An Art Celebrated

The championship, more than a competition, is a celebration of the art of wine tasting. It’s an event reflective of the cultural significance of wine in South Africa, a country known for its rich wine heritage. Cathy’s evident joy and extensive knowledge in wine tasting not only inspire but also invite others to delve into and appreciate this craft.

Dalene Fourie’s Bi-weekly Wine Newsletter

Adding another feather to South Africa’s wine industry is wine editor Dalene Fourie. She has recently launched a bi-weekly newsletter catering to a wide spectrum of wine enthusiasts. This newsletter, filled with valuable insights, recommendations, and the latest news from the world of wine, promises to be a significant resource for wine producers, learners, and aficionados alike.

Interactive Features for Engaged Reading

Further enhancing the reading experience, the platform also offers various interactive features such as crosswords, sudoku, and a weekly news quiz. These features ensure that the readers are not only informed but also entertained, adding a layer of engagement to the informative content. The platform also provides information regarding website cookies, privacy policies, and feedback options, ensuring transparency and user-centric service.

0
Food Lifestyle South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Dublin Shop's Plea: Tradition Over Convenience

By BNN Correspondents

Inverie's Old Forge: The Heartbeat of Britain's Most Remote Village

By BNN Correspondents

Unprecedented Demand for Food Aid in Jersey Amid Rising Cost of Living

By Geeta Pillai

ITV Highlights Rising Demand for Food Banks Amid Global Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Brewing a New Culture: The Resurgence of Premium Coffee ...
@Food · 43 mins
Brewing a New Culture: The Resurgence of Premium Coffee ...
heart comment 0
Culinary Revolution in Abidjan: From Local Eateries to Global Recognition

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Culinary Revolution in Abidjan: From Local Eateries to Global Recognition
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza

By Mahnoor Jehangir

French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Patanjali Boosts Revenue Targets; No Demerger Plans Announced

By Dil Bar Irshad

Patanjali Boosts Revenue Targets; No Demerger Plans Announced
Unraveling the Shelf Life of Opened Alcohol: A Holiday Guide

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Unraveling the Shelf Life of Opened Alcohol: A Holiday Guide
Latest Headlines
World News
'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial
2 mins
'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial
UK's 'Sober Curious' Movement: The Impact of Dry January
3 mins
UK's 'Sober Curious' Movement: The Impact of Dry January
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
5 mins
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
Arsenal's Title Bid Dented by West Ham United: A 2-0 Shock at Emirates
5 mins
Arsenal's Title Bid Dented by West Ham United: A 2-0 Shock at Emirates
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
5 mins
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
Tottenham Hotspur Set to Face Brighton in Football Showdown
7 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Set to Face Brighton in Football Showdown
Study Reveals Obesity in Midlife Could Induce Alzheimer's-like Brain Changes
8 mins
Study Reveals Obesity in Midlife Could Induce Alzheimer's-like Brain Changes
Racial Disparity in VA Health Benefits: An In-depth Analysis
9 mins
Racial Disparity in VA Health Benefits: An In-depth Analysis
Path to Happiness: A Seven-Day Challenge for the New Year
12 mins
Path to Happiness: A Seven-Day Challenge for the New Year
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
28 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
50 mins
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
2 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
2 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
4 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app