Sour Power Vinegars Launches Unique Fire Cider in Kirriemuir, Aims for Carbon Neutral Certification

Alan and Nikcy Knox, the dynamic duo behind Sour Power Vinegars, have taken a significant step towards promoting health through their culinary creations by launching a unique product named fire cider.

This innovative vinegar, originating from Kirriemuir, is not just a testament to their passion for health but also marks their journey towards environmental sustainability. The couple, known for their unconventional lifestyle split between the woods, a campervan, and Nikcy's flat, are on a mission to encourage others to embrace the mantra 'let medicine be your food'.

From Health Tonic to Culinary Delight

Fire cider, traditionally consumed in small doses for its health benefits, has evolved under the Knox's creative vision into a versatile culinary ingredient. By diluting it in tea or incorporating it into food, they have transformed this spicy concoction into a delicious, sticky sauce. This product is the first among many, with plans for a limited edition blood orange and warm spice vinegar and a Scottish hedgerow vinegar featuring wild berries slated for release. The Knoxes emphasize the importance of using high-quality ingredients, brewing their concoctions with a mix of apple cider vinegar, garlic, ginger, turmeric, and more, in their off-grid facility in the Old Bank in Kirriemuir, without the need for cooking.

Embracing a Carbon Neutral Lifestyle

Alan and Nikcy's commitment to sustainability is evident in their carbon-neutral operations. Despite the lack of electricity or heating in their production space, the couple manages to create their fire cider with minimal environmental impact, aiming for official certification within a year. Their hands-on approach to preparation, coupled with their efforts to grow ingredients like horseradish themselves, further underscores their dedication to a lifestyle in harmony with nature. This ethos extends to their personal lives, where they prioritize living off-grid and incorporating the medicinal benefits of plants into their products and lifestyle.

Marketing with a Mission

The launch of fire cider is just the beginning for the Kirriemuir couple, who have devised a unique marketing plan that aligns with their love for travel and meeting new people. By delivering their product across Scotland in their campervan, Alan and Nikcy not only share their passion for gourmet vinegars but also spread the message of health and sustainability.

Their quirky lifestyle, which includes a wedding in the woods complete with hammocks and homemade composting toilets, reflects their deep connection with nature and their ambition to inspire others to explore the benefits of natural remedies and sustainable living.