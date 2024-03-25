Soulman's Bar-B-Que Reignites North Texas Taste Buds with Boss Hog Sandwich Return

Back by popular demand, Soulman's Bar-B-Que has announced the return of the Boss Hog sandwich, a fan favorite loaded with hickory-smoked delights, available from March 4 to May 31, 2024, across all 19 North Texas locations.

CEO Brett Randle expresses excitement over bringing back the delectable creation, highlighting the sandwich's previous success and the anticipation surrounding its 2024 comeback. Known for its slow-cooked meats and unique flavors, the Boss Hog sandwich encapsulates the essence of Texas-style BBQ, served on an Original King's Hawaiian bun.

Decades of BBQ Excellence

For half a century, Soulman's Bar-B-Que has been a staple in the North Texas BBQ scene, priding itself on serving authentic Texas-style BBQ with a side of hearty hospitality. Established in 1974 in Pleasant Grove, Texas, the brand has remained committed to its original family recipes, smoking meats 'low & slow' over hickory wood, and crafting homemade sides that have garnered a loyal following. As one of the top BBQ chains in America and a beloved favorite for Dallas takeout and delivery, Soulman's has proven its staying power and dedication to quality.

The Boss Hog Makes Its Mark

The Boss Hog sandwich first captured the hearts of Texans with its debut in 2016, earning a spot in the pantheon of limited-time favorites that Soulman's occasionally brings back by popular demand. Its unique combination of hickory-smoked ham, pulled pork, sausage, and bacon, all piled generously on a King's Hawaiian bun, offers a symphony of flavors that resonate with BBQ enthusiasts. Priced at $8.99 for the sandwich alone and $13.99 for a combo meal including a signature homemade side and a 32-ounce drink, the Boss Hog presents an irresistible deal for those looking to indulge in a piece of Texas BBQ history.

Looking Forward

As Soulman's Bar-B-Que embarks on its next fifty years, the return of the Boss Hog represents more than just a menu item; it's a celebration of tradition, community, and the simple joy of great BBQ. With plans to explore the reintroduction of other beloved menu items, Soulman's continues to listen to its customers, adapting and evolving while staying true to the roots that have made it a cornerstone of the North Texas food scene. The return of the Boss Hog is not just an opportunity for BBQ lovers to revisit a favorite but a reminder of the enduring appeal of well-crafted, hickory-smoked meats that define Texas BBQ.