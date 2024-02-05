SoDough Square's Debut in Orlando Shakes Up Florida's Pizza Landscape

As the sun sets on another day in Orlando, Florida, a new star rises in its culinary sphere. SoDough Square, the city's newest addition, is all set to celebrate National Pizza Day on February 9 with its signature Detroit-style pizzas. The pizzeria's opening comes in tandem with a freshly-released report by Pizzello, which lists the best pizza cities in the United States.

Orlando Welcomes SoDough Square

SoDough Square, a connoisseur of Detroit-style pizza, is making its first foray into Orlando, bringing a slice of Motor City to the Sunshine State. Its opening is perfectly timed, falling just before National Pizza Day, a date marked in every pizza lover's calendar. With its rich, crispy crust and a wealth of toppings, SoDough Square promises to redefine the pizza experience for Orlando residents.

Pizzello Ranks Best Pizza Cities

In its latest report, Pizzello embarked on an ambitious quest to rank the best pizza cities in the United States. The study used Google ratings and an online survey of 1,000 adults to determine the rankings. While Florida did not make the top ten, it still made its mark. Two cities in Broward County, Pembroke Pines and Miramar, stood out as the highest-ranked pizza cities in Florida, both boasting an average Google rating of 4.52.

Florida's Pizza Landscape

The pizza landscape in Florida is continuously evolving. A popular Orlando-based pizzeria known for its oversized slices recently announced plans to open its third location. Such developments, coupled with the arrival of SoDough Square, indicate a burgeoning pizza scene in the state. Pizzello's report and National Pizza Day provide an excellent opportunity for pizza enthusiasts to explore Florida's pizza offerings and celebrate their love for this universally cherished dish.