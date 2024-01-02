Sobremesa Wine Bar Marks First Anniversary with New Partnership and Vision

As Savannah’s local wine bar, Sobremesa, raised a glass to its first anniversary, a refreshing blend of changes also marked the occasion in August 2023. Aside from celebrating a successful year, the bar welcomed a new partner, Jason Restivo, who has bought the share of the original co-founder, Guinn McMillion. An industry veteran, Restivo was previously associated with the now-closed Atlantic, a well-regarded local eatery.

Transition to a New Partnership

The change in partnership was seamless, with no need to pull down the shutters during the process. Ryan Ribeiro, Sobremesa’s co-founder, embraced this change with a vision to scale new heights. The amalgamation of Restivo’s seasoned expertise and Ribeiro’s passion for the business promises to elevate Sobremesa’s offerings. The duo’s mission is to heighten the bar’s popularity by preserving its core as a neighborhood eatery while expanding its horizons with new offerings.

Revamping the Menu

Restivo and Ribeiro have set their sights on enhancing Sobremesa’s food and wine list. They have roped in Chef Zachary Joachim, a talented culinary artist, to craft a menu featuring an assortment of dishes inspired by local produce. The new menu will strike a balance between innovation and familiarity, offering approachable and affordable dishes. The wine bar’s cherished cheese program will also see an upgrade with a ‘cheese of the week’ cart service, curated tableside.

Focus on Guest Experience

Restivo’s vision for Sobremesa extends beyond the menu. He intends to improve the guest experience personally, leveraging his hospitality industry experience. While the kitchen underwent minor adjustments to cater to the new menu, no significant renovations were needed, ensuring the bar’s distinctive ambiance remains intact.

Reflecting on the closure of his previous venture, Atlantic, Restivo sees Sobremesa as his journey back to the heart of the local food scene. His commitment to the community, coupled with his vision for Sobremesa’s future, is poised to resonate deeply with Savannah’s residents and visitors alike.