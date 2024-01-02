en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sobremesa Wine Bar Marks First Anniversary with New Partnership and Vision

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Sobremesa Wine Bar Marks First Anniversary with New Partnership and Vision

As Savannah’s local wine bar, Sobremesa, raised a glass to its first anniversary, a refreshing blend of changes also marked the occasion in August 2023. Aside from celebrating a successful year, the bar welcomed a new partner, Jason Restivo, who has bought the share of the original co-founder, Guinn McMillion. An industry veteran, Restivo was previously associated with the now-closed Atlantic, a well-regarded local eatery.

Transition to a New Partnership

The change in partnership was seamless, with no need to pull down the shutters during the process. Ryan Ribeiro, Sobremesa’s co-founder, embraced this change with a vision to scale new heights. The amalgamation of Restivo’s seasoned expertise and Ribeiro’s passion for the business promises to elevate Sobremesa’s offerings. The duo’s mission is to heighten the bar’s popularity by preserving its core as a neighborhood eatery while expanding its horizons with new offerings.

Revamping the Menu

Restivo and Ribeiro have set their sights on enhancing Sobremesa’s food and wine list. They have roped in Chef Zachary Joachim, a talented culinary artist, to craft a menu featuring an assortment of dishes inspired by local produce. The new menu will strike a balance between innovation and familiarity, offering approachable and affordable dishes. The wine bar’s cherished cheese program will also see an upgrade with a ‘cheese of the week’ cart service, curated tableside.

Focus on Guest Experience

Restivo’s vision for Sobremesa extends beyond the menu. He intends to improve the guest experience personally, leveraging his hospitality industry experience. While the kitchen underwent minor adjustments to cater to the new menu, no significant renovations were needed, ensuring the bar’s distinctive ambiance remains intact.

Reflecting on the closure of his previous venture, Atlantic, Restivo sees Sobremesa as his journey back to the heart of the local food scene. His commitment to the community, coupled with his vision for Sobremesa’s future, is poised to resonate deeply with Savannah’s residents and visitors alike.

0
Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court

By Salman Khan

Peter Andersen Discusses Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy and Economic Recession on CNBC's 'Power Lunch'

By Ebenezer Mensah

Itau Unibanco Stock Price Wavers: A Look Into the Financial Giant's Performance

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Danimer Scientific Inc: A Detailed Stock Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future ...
@Business · 1 min
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future ...
heart comment 0
2024 Elections and the Resurgence of Trump’s Tax Cuts: Implications and Outlook

By Salman Akhtar

2024 Elections and the Resurgence of Trump's Tax Cuts: Implications and Outlook
STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry

By Mahnoor Jehangir

STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry
Oklahoma Considers Vehicle-Miles-Traveled Tax to Secure Future Transportation Funding

By BNN Correspondents

Oklahoma Considers Vehicle-Miles-Traveled Tax to Secure Future Transportation Funding
EQ Resources Nears Financial Breakthrough: A Turnaround Story in the Making

By Geeta Pillai

EQ Resources Nears Financial Breakthrough: A Turnaround Story in the Making
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
29 seconds
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
38 seconds
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
1 min
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
1 min
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
1 min
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles
1 min
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles
Islam Makhachev Dominates Lightweight Division, Dan Hooker Suggests Potential Threat
1 min
Islam Makhachev Dominates Lightweight Division, Dan Hooker Suggests Potential Threat
Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage
2 mins
Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage
Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach's Humorous Reaction
2 mins
Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach's Humorous Reaction
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app