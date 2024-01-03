en English
Food

Snug: An Irish-Themed Bar with a Twist Now Open in Indianapolis

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST
Snug: An Irish-Themed Bar with a Twist Now Open in Indianapolis

On January 2nd, Irvington, Indianapolis welcomed a new neighborhood gem, a 600-square-foot Irish-themed bar named ‘Snug’. Occupying a space formerly utilized by a local salon, Snug has quickly made a name for itself with an impressive collection of over 90 whiskey labels. The collection includes globally recognized brands like Jameson and Bushmills, alongside a host of unique, lesser-known varieties.

The ‘Snug’ Concept

The name ‘Snug’ is more than just a moniker. It’s a reflection of a time-tested tradition from Victorian-era pubs. These private, secluded areas catered to individuals—like women and police officers—who sought a quiet retreat from the public eye. Snug is not merely a whiskey bar; it’s a cozy venue for socializing before or after meals at neighboring restaurants, with a concise food menu to complement its extensive whiskey selection.

Community Atmosphere

Snug’s design and atmosphere are a clear nod to its namesake, emphasizing a personal, community-driven experience over accommodating large crowds. The bar’s maximum capacity is restricted to 49 patrons, allowing for a blend of privacy and social interaction within its contemporary setting.

An Exclusive Club for Whiskey Aficionados

Whiskey enthusiasts are in for a treat at Snug. The bar offers whiskey shots priced from $5 to $8, and for those with a deep affinity for the golden spirit, Snug hosts an exclusive club. Members can enjoy special benefits like merchandise, tastings, and educational events. Apart from its whiskey offerings, Snug also serves sparkling tea, non-alcoholic beer, and punch. The bar operates Tuesday through Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m., and stays open an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays, offering ample opportunities for patrons to soak in the snug ambiance.

Food United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

