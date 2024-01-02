en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

SNAP Benefits Distribution in New Mexico Amid Persistent Poverty

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
SNAP Benefits Distribution in New Mexico Amid Persistent Poverty

In a recent distribution schedule, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in New Mexico has outlined its plans for the month. Recipients with Social Security numbers ending in 11, 31, 51, 71, or 91 are to receive their benefits on Monday and those ending in 01, 21, 41, 61, or 81 on Tuesday. Lastly, the group with numbers ending in 00, 20, 40, 60, or 80 will collect their benefits on the 20th. The benefits are credited to an electronic benefits transfer card, which can be used to purchase eligible food items at grocery stores.

SNAP Benefits and Household Size

The amount of SNAP benefits varies, depending on household size. A single-person household can receive a maximum of $291, and a household of eight can receive $1,751, plus an additional $219 for each member beyond eight. However, these benefits cannot be used for non-food items like pet food, alcohol, or household products.

Applying for Public Assistance Programs in New Mexico

Residents of New Mexico interested in applying for SNAP or other public assistance programs such as Medicaid or the Low-Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program can apply online via the YesNM self-service eligibility portal or by contacting the provided response line.

Discrepancies in Poverty Alleviation

Despite the state’s considerable expenditure on social safety nets, poverty rates in New Mexico remain high. In fiscal year 2023, New Mexico reportedly spent over $10.1 billion in state and federal funds on programs to subsidize low wages and support unemployed individuals. The state consistently ranks among the poorest in the nation. Lawmakers have identified a lack of connection between social safety nets and improving overall poverty rates. They have also pointed out the ‘cliff effect’, where an increase in income can disqualify families from receiving work support without covering the cost of the lost benefit.

The recent report by the Legislative Finance Committee suggests implementing off-ramps in income support programs by gradually increasing copays as income increases. This measure seeks to prevent the abrupt loss of benefits. Furthermore, the report recommends connecting those on income support programs to higher education to increase degree attainment and wages, thus potentially alleviating the cycle of poverty.

0
Food Society United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Reconsidering Fat: The Underappreciated Role of Good Fats in Weight Loss

By Dil Bar Irshad

Food Critic Keith Lee Ranks Atlanta Last for Service in 2023 City Tour

By Aqsa Younas Rana

WWE and AEW Wrestlers to Face Off in Culinary Showdown on 'Superchef Grudge Match'

By Salman Khan

Bank Tavern's Sunday Lunches: A Roaring Demand

By Rizwan Shah

Bristol's Bank Tavern Fully Booked for 2024 in Record Time ...
@Food · 11 mins
Bristol's Bank Tavern Fully Booked for 2024 in Record Time ...
heart comment 0
Tim Hortons at 60: From Coffee Shop to Canadian Icon

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tim Hortons at 60: From Coffee Shop to Canadian Icon
Global Commodity Price Surge: Implications and Measures

By Dil Bar Irshad

Global Commodity Price Surge: Implications and Measures
Pittsburgh’s January Food and Beverage Events Showcase City’s Vibrant Gastronomy Scene

By BNN Correspondents

Pittsburgh's January Food and Beverage Events Showcase City's Vibrant Gastronomy Scene
Bojangles Set to Open First Restaurant in Burleson, North Texas

By Justice Nwafor

Bojangles Set to Open First Restaurant in Burleson, North Texas
Latest Headlines
World News
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
26 seconds
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
27 seconds
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
30 seconds
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
38 seconds
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
51 seconds
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
1 min
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
1 min
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
1 min
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
1 min
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
31 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
35 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
38 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
46 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app