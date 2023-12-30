en English
Food

Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Seasoning

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:49 pm EST
Employees at a snack production facility in Australia have reported health issues believed to be linked to a spicy snack seasoning. The adverse effects, including breathing difficulties and skin irritation, have raised concerns about the safety of working conditions and the handling of irritant substances.

Health Concerns Raised at Snack Factory

Reports have surfaced of workers at a Smith’s factory in Australia experiencing health problems after exposure to the ‘flaming hot seasoning’ used in the production of Doritos. The symptoms include sneezing, coughing, and eye and skin irritation. The United Workers Union has filed a complaint with the workplace health and safety regulator in South Australia, prompting an investigation into the factory’s safety procedures.

PepsiCo Responds to Safety Concerns

PepsiCo, the owner of the factory, has responded to the accusations, asserting that safety procedures are strictly adhered to. The company has announced plans to install additional extraction fans in the factory as a precautionary measure. PepsiCo, which also owns the Smith’s Snackfood Company, emphasizes that the safety of its employees is a top priority and has committed to addressing any further concerns.

Investigation Underway by SafeWork SA

SafeWork SA is currently conducting an investigation into the allegations. The organization is considering the union’s complaint to determine the legitimacy of the claims and whether further action is required to ensure employee safety. The case has brought to light the potential risks associated with the improper handling of strongly irritating substances in food production, prompting a broader conversation about worker safety in the industry.

Food Health Safety
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

