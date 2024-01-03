en English
Smalls Sliders: Revolutionizing the Quick-Service Restaurant Industry with ‘Cans’ and Seasonal Campaigns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Maria Rivera, the dynamic CEO of the swiftly burgeoning slider chain, Smalls, has laid bare the company’s unique growth strategy in a recent episode of the Restaurant Business podcast, A Deeper Dive. The innovative approach hinges on the use of modular buildings dubbed ‘cans’, which are prefabricated 750-square-foot facilities. These, when manufactured off-site, can be swiftly placed on the restaurant premises, thereby expediting the expansion process.

Revolutionizing Franchise Expansion

The conversation with Rivera not only shed light on the chain’s history but also elucidated the simplicity of its menu offerings which include sliders, fries, drinks, and shakes. However, it was the company’s franchising strategy that took center stage. The use of ‘cans’, Rivera explained, gives franchisees the ability to open new locations faster and potentially with significant financial benefits. This, she said, forms an integral part of Smalls’ plans for future growth.

Seasonal Campaigns: A Key to Success

Smalls Sliders has made waves in the quick-service restaurant industry not just for its growth strategy but also for its engaging seasonal campaigns. The chain recently announced the limited-time menu offering of the King Cake Shake, a tribute to the Mardi Gras holiday. This offering, available at all locations until February 18, paves the way for guests to receive a Mardi Gras-themed doubloon redeemable for a free side on their next visit. The brand is also set to give away a limited number of King Cakes to guests, partnering with a Louisiana-based cake company and a Netflix personality for social media teasers.

This marks the fourth seasonal campaign for Smalls Sliders, a move that has earned the brand industry recognition for its growth and success. The combination of innovative franchising strategies and engaging campaigns seems to be the recipe for success for this rapidly expanding slider chain.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

