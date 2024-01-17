Slowpokes Brews Expansion with Fifth Houston Location

Slowpokes, the Houston-based coffee shop and cafe, is gearing up to broaden its horizons with the grand opening of its fifth location in the Memorial area on January 18. Located at 13210 Memorial Dr., the new venue stretches the brand's presence, continuing to serve its signature blend of coffee, beer, and wine, coupled with a diverse food menu.

Advertisment

Slowpokes: A Pioneering Cafe in Houston

Known for its three mascots representing their staple beverages: Mash the turtle for beer, Tasker Alexander the snail for wine, and Patches the sloth for coffee, Slowpokes has carved a niche in Houston's bustling food scene. Mazen Baltagi, the brainchild behind Slowpokes, who also partners in other Houston establishments, commenced this journey in Garden Oaks in 2016. Since its inception, the brand has spread its wings to several neighborhoods, including Levy Park in Upper Kirby, Spring Branch, and West University Place.

New Additions with The Fifth Location

Advertisment

The new venture features a 2,000-square-foot space, accommodating both indoor and outdoor seating, and introduces a walk-up window for to-go orders, a first for the chain. The food menu at this location mirrors that of its counterparts, with popular items like the chicken pesto panino and a brie and pear flatbread named the Let it Brie. Local purveyors supply an assortment of pastries and baked goods, further enriching the menu.

A Blend of Local and Seasonal Beverages

The beverage selection showcases local brewery beers, a regular rotation of wines, and seasonal coffee specials. Happy hour and the Board + Bottle special are among the key attractions. With an aim to enhance its customer offerings, Slowpokes is also planning to open a new outlet at On The Trails, a mixed-use development. This upcoming branch will include a market component to cater to apartment residents.

In other news, Shop X, a micro-retail village within Post Houston, opened its doors on January 13. Offering Houstonians a unique shopping experience, it boasts over 15 premier retailers and shops. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Sunday, February 4, commencing with a unique drone ribbon cutting ceremony. Moreover, The Hair Shop, renowned for premium hair extensions, launched its first location in Texas on January 29, aiming to provide premium products, care, and services for its customers, and comprehensive classes for hairstylists across all experience levels.