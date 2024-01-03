Sloan’s Ice Cream: A Sweet Addition to Cleveland’s Dessert Scene

In a sweet twist of events, Cleveland, Ohio, is ready to open its arms to its very first Sloan’s Ice Cream franchise. A new entrant in the state’s dessert landscape, the franchise comes under the ownership of Kerolos Gayed, a seasoned restaurant proprietor. Sloan’s, a brand known for its unique appeal, high-quality offerings, and an unmatched store ambiance, is expected to strike the right chord with the local community.

Strong Partnerships and Brand Momentum

David Wild, Sloan’s Director of Franchising, expressed solid trust in Gayed’s capability as a franchise partner. His confidence is underpinned by Sloan’s robust brand momentum, coupled with growing interest from potential franchise owners. Wild’s expectations hint at a promising future for Sloan’s growth in Cleveland.

From Humble Beginnings to Nationwide Presence

Founded in 1999 by Sloan Kamenstein, Sloan’s Ice Cream has grown from a single location to a sprawling network of 17 outlets. The brand’s nationwide reach is further enhanced by its shipping services, bringing the joy of Sloan’s handcrafted treats to doorsteps all over the country.

Apart from the classics, Sloan’s signature offerings include the iconic Sloan’s sundae and freshly made waffle cones. These signature treats have helped Sloan’s carve out a distinct niche in the competitive ice cream market.

A Proven Business Model and Comprehensive Franchisee Support

Over the past two decades, Sloan’s has built a brand that consistently delivers on its promises. It boasts a proven business model, comprehensive franchisee support, and a brand image that drives profitability. This strong foundation has seen the brand featured in multiple media outlets and recognized as a top ice cream parlor.

As 2023 draws to a close, Sloan’s shows no signs of slowing down. With a vision to start 2024 on an even stronger note, the brand continues to cement its position as a favorite destination for ice cream lovers.